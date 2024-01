SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, to 7 a.m. Sunday, January 14, 2024, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

DWLI: 1

ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING: 1

TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

Leticia Contreras SO Number: 90455 Booking Number: 449201 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 6:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Eduardo Alcaraz-lomel SO Number: 107593 Booking Number: 449200 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 5:23 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1000.00 Martha Bravo SO Number: 107592 Booking Number: 449199 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 4:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Willie Long SO Number: 107591 Booking Number: 449198 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 4:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Benjamin Ibarra SO Number: 107349 Booking Number: 449197 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 3:33 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Larry Rubio SO Number: 95781 Booking Number: 449196 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 3:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Torrance Pearson SO Number: 70387 Booking Number: 449195 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 2:00 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Steven Petersen SO Number: 107590 Booking Number: 449194 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 1:09 am Charges: DWLI Bond: $450.00 Emeliano Alvarez SO Number: 107589 Booking Number: 449193 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 12:43 am Charges: ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: $804.00 Kayden Ramirez SO Number: 106673 Booking Number: 449192 Booking Date: 01-14-2024 12:42 am Charges: ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING Bond: $442.00 Beverly Knox SO Number: 39756 Booking Number: 449191 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 11:01 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Dylan Perez SO Number: 107588 Booking Number: 449190 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 9:48 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Bryan Conner SO Number: 98676 Booking Number: 449189 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 9:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Rodney Johnson SO Number: 55038 Booking Number: 449188 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 8:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond: $332.00 Faith Whitson SO Number: 107587 Booking Number: 449187 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 7:45 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $10000.00 Julianna Ramos SO Number: 61047 Booking Number: 449186 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 8:48 am Charges: MISC CPFX3 MISC FTAX1 Bond: $502.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597