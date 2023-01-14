Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC LEWDNESS: 1

CARRILLO, JESSICA Booking #: 443224 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 LEYBA, RAUL Booking #: 443223 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 – 1:24 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 DE LEON, STANLEY Booking #: 443222 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 – 8:44 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1926.00 MENDEZ, RONNIE Booking #: 443221 Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-11-2023 – 8:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 DELAROSA, ALYSSA Booking #: 443220 Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-11-2023 – 2:33 pm Charges: 72990047 PUBLIC LEWDNESS Bond: Bond $500.00 CAJAS, BLANCA Booking #: 443219 Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 01-11-2023 – 7:40 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond $75000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

