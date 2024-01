From 7 a.m. on Friday, January 12, to 7 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE INVALID: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

*COMM* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

PROH SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*J/N* PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1

*J/N* S PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

* GJI* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

6103 Public Hunting Lands: No annual public hunting permit: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

PW.ED NO HUNTERS EDUCATION: 1

PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED): 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Ciara Rodgers SO Number: 91956 Booking Number: 449185 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 5:37 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Jose Mondragon SO Number: 107586 Booking Number: 449184 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 5:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Jalisa Serenil SO Number: 80277 Booking Number: 449183 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 5:10 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVER’S LICENSE INVALID POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2352.00 Dori Garcia SO Number: 107585 Booking Number: 449182 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 3:37 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jerry Robillard SO Number: 107584 Booking Number: 449181 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 2:26 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Christopher Webb SO Number: 84485 Booking Number: 449180 Booking Date: 01-13-2024 1:34 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $500.00 Ruben Galvan SO Number: 50096 Booking Number: 449179 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 10:42 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Andrew Wilhelm SO Number: 94518 Booking Number: 449176 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 9:57 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Pablo Rodriguez SO Number: 92235 Booking Number: 449175 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 8:02 pm Charges: *COMM* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: No Bond Michael Tapia SO Number: 107581 Booking Number: 449173 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 7:11 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Charles Cotter SO Number: 9936 Booking Number: 449174 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 7:10 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Noe Fernandez SO Number: 107580 Booking Number: 449172 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 5:40 pm Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD PROH SEXUAL CONDUCT Bond: $200000.00 Michael Lopez SO Number: 74560 Booking Number: 449171 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 5:23 pm Charges: *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Dwanye Davis SO Number: 107579 Booking Number: 449170 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 5:14 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jeffrey Krueger SO Number: 46515 Booking Number: 449169 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 4:25 pm Charges: DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE MISC CPF X1 MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Robert Bonner SO Number: 92853 Booking Number: 449168 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 2:43 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Joseph Flores SO Number: 64703 Booking Number: 449167 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 2:23 pm Charges: *J/N* PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT *J/N* S PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Gregory Tatro SO Number: 104692 Booking Number: 449166 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 11:54 am Charges: * GJI* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $15000.00 Dylan Narramore SO Number: 97589 Booking Number: 449165 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 10:01 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G 6103 Public Hunting Lands: No annual public hunting permit FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR PW.ED NO HUNTERS EDUCATION PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED) VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: No Bond Myles Mayfield SO Number: 107578 Booking Number: 449164 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 9:38 am Charges: *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $30000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

