Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MISC FTA X1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- PUBLIC LEWDNESS
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Jessica Carrillo
SO Number: 98998
Booking Number: 443224
Booking Date: 01-12-2023 3:29 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Raul Leyba
SO Number: 106045
Booking Number: 443223
Booking Date: 01-12-2023 1:24 am
Release Date: 01-12-2023 – 7:28 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Stanley De leon
SO Number: 104654
Booking Number: 443222
Booking Date: 01-11-2023 8:44 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $1926.00
Ronnie Mendez
SO Number: 67701
Booking Number: 443221
Booking Date: 01-11-2023 8:44 pm
Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Alyssa Delarosa
SO Number: 106044
Booking Number: 443220
Booking Date: 01-11-2023 2:33 pm
Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC LEWDNESS
Bond: $500.00
Blanca Cajas
SO Number: 57433
Booking Number: 443219
Booking Date: 01-11-2023 7:40 am
Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: $75000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597