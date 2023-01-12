Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Jessica Carrillo SO Number: 98998 Booking Number: 443224 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 3:29 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Raul Leyba SO Number: 106045 Booking Number: 443223 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 1:24 am Release Date: 01-12-2023 – 7:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Stanley De leon SO Number: 104654 Booking Number: 443222 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 8:44 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1926.00 Ronnie Mendez SO Number: 67701 Booking Number: 443221 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 8:44 pm Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 11:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Alyssa Delarosa SO Number: 106044 Booking Number: 443220 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 2:33 pm Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 4:43 pm Charges: PUBLIC LEWDNESS Bond: $500.00 Blanca Cajas SO Number: 57433 Booking Number: 443219 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 7:40 am Release Date: 01-11-2023 – 12:13 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $75000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

