Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

MISC FTAX2

MISC VPTA X1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX3

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATOR

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 4

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

THREAT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Jason Flemming SO Number: 106050 Booking Number: 443249 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 3:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 James Pittman SO Number: 94018 Booking Number: 443248 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 2:10 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Dominic Torres SO Number: 102660 Booking Number: 443247 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 1:36 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Devin Oseguera SO Number: 103422 Booking Number: 443245 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 12:26 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Beatrice Arispe SO Number: 71579 Booking Number: 443246 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 12:12 am Charges: *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Susan Figgs SO Number: 106049 Booking Number: 443244 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 11:31 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $500.00 Bobby Wilson SO Number: 94749 Booking Number: 443243 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 11:18 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Jose Vallejo SO Number: 41797 Booking Number: 443242 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 9:36 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY MISC FTAX2 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $3500.00 James Hamner SO Number: 95658 Booking Number: 443241 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 9:30 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Albert Martin SO Number: 65929 Booking Number: 443240 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 9:06 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 443239 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 8:10 pm Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTAX3 Bond: $4192.00 Andrew Bermea SO Number: 88668 Booking Number: 443238 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 6:42 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond Raul Banuelos-collazo SO Number: 106048 Booking Number: 443237 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 5:31 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Logan White SO Number: 106047 Booking Number: 443236 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 5:29 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 443235 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 5:25 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Chad Fulfs SO Number: 89962 Booking Number: 443234 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 4:52 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Gregory Ussery SO Number: 47267 Booking Number: 443233 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 3:11 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATOR Bond: No Bond Magdaleno Suniga SO Number: 26560 Booking Number: 443232 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 3:11 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC CPF X 4 Bond: $500.00 Brittany Salazar SO Number: 101581 Booking Number: 443231 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 2:26 pm Release Date: 01-12-2023 – 4:13 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Davorrin Mcafee SO Number: 102675 Booking Number: 443230 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 2:18 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Dakotah Walraven SO Number: 106046 Booking Number: 443229 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 12:52 pm Charges: THREAT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Dalton Graves SO Number: 89303 Booking Number: 443226 Booking Date: 01-12-2023 9:41 am Release Date: 01-12-2023 – 1:28 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $10000.00

