SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, to 7 a.m. Friday, January 12, 2024, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC CPF X 2: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

MISC CPF X 9: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

BICYCLE – RAN STOP SIGN: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*J/NISI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

*J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/NISI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MISC NO DL: 1

MISC NO PROOF FIN RESP: 1

MISC VPTA x2: 1

J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

OBSTRUCTED VIEW THROUGH WINDSHIELD: 1

OPERATING VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

MISC CPFX8: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

Juan Aguilar SO Number: 35302 Booking Number: 449163 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 5:06 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Paul Hurtt SO Number: 38694 Booking Number: 449162 Booking Date: 01-12-2024 2:47 am Charges: MISC CPF X 9 Bond: No Bond Jason Powell SO Number: 107433 Booking Number: 449161 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 11:02 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Julie Padilla SO Number: 105082 Booking Number: 449160 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 10:33 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Reeves SO Number: 66348 Booking Number: 449159 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 9:40 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ BICYCLE – RAN STOP SIGN Bond: $1420.00 Tristan Ramsey SO Number: 107577 Booking Number: 449158 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 8:37 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Cleophus Williams SO Number: 80030 Booking Number: 449157 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 8:09 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X 2 MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $2006.00 John Barron SO Number: 105710 Booking Number: 449156 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 7:40 pm Charges: *J/NISI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $20000.00 Mercedez Ramirez SO Number: 103152 Booking Number: 449155 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 7:14 pm Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Gabriel Rubio-ramirez SO Number: 107576 Booking Number: 449154 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 5:40 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Kaden Wise SO Number: 107575 Booking Number: 449153 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 5:37 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond: No Bond Jesus Rodriguez SO Number: 99258 Booking Number: 449152 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 5:27 pm Charges: *J/NISI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *J/NISI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Pilar Sarsosa SO Number: 106294 Booking Number: 449151 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 5:19 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G MISC NO DL MISC NO PROOF FIN RESP MISC VPTA x2 Bond: $2454.00 Cassidy Fisher SO Number: 101381 Booking Number: 449150 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 4:58 pm Charges: J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Devin Stiers SO Number: 101920 Booking Number: 449149 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 4:49 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $10000.00 Brittney Banda SO Number: 106745 Booking Number: 449148 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 4:48 pm Charges: *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jordan Ornelaz SO Number: 101886 Booking Number: 449147 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 4:23 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Edgar Coates SO Number: 37713 Booking Number: 449146 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 3:52 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G OBSTRUCTED VIEW THROUGH WINDSHIELD OPERATING VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond: $900.00 Myriah Atkinson-harris SO Number: 78066 Booking Number: 449145 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 2:52 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Mario Casarez SO Number: 74308 Booking Number: 449144 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 2:07 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON MISC CPFX8 Bond: No Bond Chevy Vega SO Number: 87415 Booking Number: 449143 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 1:42 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 Bond: No Bond Alexander Napoles SO Number: 104560 Booking Number: 449142 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 11:12 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Keeshaun Husband SO Number: 106996 Booking Number: 449141 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 10:47 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Deion Tanner SO Number: 107574 Booking Number: 449140 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 10:09 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $3000.00 Mariesol Carbajal SO Number: 76422 Booking Number: 449139 Booking Date: 01-11-2024 9:24 am Charges: *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

