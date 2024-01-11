SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, to 7 a.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024, 4 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- *M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Edgar Salas
SO Number: 102603
Booking Number: 449127
Booking Date: 01-10-2024 2:53 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Albert Olivarez
SO Number: 71056
Booking Number: 449126
Booking Date: 01-10-2024 1:17 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Keshawn Bilbo
SO Number: 96064
Booking Number: 449125
Booking Date: 01-10-2024 11:15 am
Charges:
*M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $3000.00
Denver Hoadley
SO Number: 107571
Booking Number: 449124
Booking Date: 01-10-2024 10:33 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
