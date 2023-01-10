Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • 545157 CPF* FAIL TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER CERTAIN STATIONARY VEH
  • FMFR CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SP CPF* SPEEDING-10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED
  • MISC CPF X 4
  • MISC CPF X 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • MISC CPF X2
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • (GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
  • BRIDGE/UNDERPASS CLEARANCE IAT
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Emma Steverson mug shot

Emma Steverson

SO Number: 24000

Booking Number: 443201

Booking Date: 01-10-2023 5:37 am

Charges:

GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Rudolfo Salinas mug shot

Rudolfo Salinas

SO Number: 105775

Booking Number: 443200

Booking Date: 01-10-2023 3:22 am

Charges:

545157 CPF* FAIL TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER CERTAIN STATIONARY VEH

FMFR CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SP CPF* SPEEDING-10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED

Bond: No Bond

James Stephens mug shot

James Stephens

SO Number: 55005

Booking Number: 443199

Booking Date: 01-10-2023 12:25 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

Bond: No Bond

Christina Fiveash mug shot

Christina Fiveash

SO Number: 90690

Booking Number: 443198

Booking Date: 01-10-2023 12:11 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

Bond: No Bond

Larry Clevenger mug shot

Larry Clevenger

SO Number: 20552

Booking Number: 443197

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 7:36 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Craig Funk mug shot

Craig Funk

SO Number: 101740

Booking Number: 443196

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 5:30 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Dierre Mclennan mug shot

Dierre Mclennan

SO Number: 106036

Booking Number: 443194

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 4:47 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Bonnie Lopez mug shot

Bonnie Lopez

SO Number: 67823

Booking Number: 443195

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 4:34 pm

Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 5:13 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Anthony Vivian mug shot

Anthony Vivian

SO Number: 77421

Booking Number: 443193

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 3:20 pm

Charges:

*GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

*GJI*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

*GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: $125000.00

Isaac Duarte mug shot

Isaac Duarte

SO Number: 104886

Booking Number: 443192

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 2:24 pm

Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

*GJI* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Bond: No Bond

Robert Gatlin-bivins mug shot

Robert Gatlin-bivins

SO Number: 105206

Booking Number: 443191

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 1:30 pm

Release Date: 01-10-2023 – 1:13 am

Charges:

*FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X2

Bond: $6010.00

Kacieann Garza mug shot

Kacieann Garza

SO Number: 80134

Booking Number: 443190

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 12:23 pm

Charges:

GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

Bond: No Bond

Carlton Thompson mug shot

Carlton Thompson

SO Number: 106035

Booking Number: 443189

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 11:50 am

Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 12:58 pm

Charges:

BRIDGE/UNDERPASS CLEARANCE IAT

Bond: No Bond

Edward Holden mug shot

Edward Holden

SO Number: 60683

Booking Number: 443188

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 11:06 am

Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Joseph Armitige mug shot

Joseph Armitige

SO Number: 104232

Booking Number: 443187

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 9:47 am

Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Robert Mcclure mug shot

Robert Mcclure

SO Number: 105839

Booking Number: 443186

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 8:53 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: $25000.00

Ermelinda Samaripa mug shot

Ermelinda Samaripa

SO Number: 78811

Booking Number: 443185

Booking Date: 01-09-2023 8:51 am

Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597