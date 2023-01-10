Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- 545157 CPF* FAIL TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER CERTAIN STATIONARY VEH
- FMFR CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SP CPF* SPEEDING-10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED
- MISC CPF X 4
- MISC CPF X 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
- MISC CPF X2
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
- BRIDGE/UNDERPASS CLEARANCE IAT
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Emma Steverson
SO Number: 24000
Booking Number: 443201
Booking Date: 01-10-2023 5:37 am
Charges:
GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Rudolfo Salinas
SO Number: 105775
Booking Number: 443200
Booking Date: 01-10-2023 3:22 am
Charges:
545157 CPF* FAIL TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER CERTAIN STATIONARY VEH
FMFR CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SP CPF* SPEEDING-10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED
Bond: No Bond
James Stephens
SO Number: 55005
Booking Number: 443199
Booking Date: 01-10-2023 12:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond: No Bond
Christina Fiveash
SO Number: 90690
Booking Number: 443198
Booking Date: 01-10-2023 12:11 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: No Bond
Larry Clevenger
SO Number: 20552
Booking Number: 443197
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 7:36 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Craig Funk
SO Number: 101740
Booking Number: 443196
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 5:30 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Dierre Mclennan
SO Number: 106036
Booking Number: 443194
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 4:47 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Bonnie Lopez
SO Number: 67823
Booking Number: 443195
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 4:34 pm
Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Anthony Vivian
SO Number: 77421
Booking Number: 443193
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 3:20 pm
Charges:
*GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
*GJI*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
*GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: $125000.00
Isaac Duarte
SO Number: 104886
Booking Number: 443192
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 2:24 pm
Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
*GJI* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Bond: No Bond
Robert Gatlin-bivins
SO Number: 105206
Booking Number: 443191
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 1:30 pm
Release Date: 01-10-2023 – 1:13 am
Charges:
*FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X2
Bond: $6010.00
Kacieann Garza
SO Number: 80134
Booking Number: 443190
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 12:23 pm
Charges:
GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond: No Bond
Carlton Thompson
SO Number: 106035
Booking Number: 443189
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 11:50 am
Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
BRIDGE/UNDERPASS CLEARANCE IAT
Bond: No Bond
Edward Holden
SO Number: 60683
Booking Number: 443188
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 11:06 am
Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Joseph Armitige
SO Number: 104232
Booking Number: 443187
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 9:47 am
Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Robert Mcclure
SO Number: 105839
Booking Number: 443186
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 8:53 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: $25000.00
Ermelinda Samaripa
SO Number: 78811
Booking Number: 443185
Booking Date: 01-09-2023 8:51 am
Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597