Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Emma Steverson SO Number: 24000 Booking Number: 443201 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 5:37 am Charges: GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Rudolfo Salinas SO Number: 105775 Booking Number: 443200 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 3:22 am Charges: 545157 CPF* FAIL TO SLOW OR MOVE OVER CERTAIN STATIONARY VEH FMFR CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SP CPF* SPEEDING-10% ABOVE POSTED SPEED Bond: No Bond James Stephens SO Number: 55005 Booking Number: 443199 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 12:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Christina Fiveash SO Number: 90690 Booking Number: 443198 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 12:11 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Larry Clevenger SO Number: 20552 Booking Number: 443197 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 7:36 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Craig Funk SO Number: 101740 Booking Number: 443196 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 5:30 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Dierre Mclennan SO Number: 106036 Booking Number: 443194 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 4:47 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Bonnie Lopez SO Number: 67823 Booking Number: 443195 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 4:34 pm Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 5:13 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Anthony Vivian SO Number: 77421 Booking Number: 443193 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 3:20 pm Charges: *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GJI*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $125000.00 Isaac Duarte SO Number: 104886 Booking Number: 443192 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 2:24 pm Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 2:58 pm Charges: *GJI* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: No Bond Robert Gatlin-bivins SO Number: 105206 Booking Number: 443191 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 1:30 pm Release Date: 01-10-2023 – 1:13 am Charges: *FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC CPF X2 Bond: $6010.00 Kacieann Garza SO Number: 80134 Booking Number: 443190 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 12:23 pm Charges: GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Carlton Thompson SO Number: 106035 Booking Number: 443189 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 11:50 am Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 12:58 pm Charges: BRIDGE/UNDERPASS CLEARANCE IAT Bond: No Bond Edward Holden SO Number: 60683 Booking Number: 443188 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 11:06 am Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Joseph Armitige SO Number: 104232 Booking Number: 443187 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 9:47 am Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Robert Mcclure SO Number: 105839 Booking Number: 443186 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 8:53 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $25000.00 Ermelinda Samaripa SO Number: 78811 Booking Number: 443185 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 8:51 am Release Date: 01-09-2023 – 1:28 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597