SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

*J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C ON PEACE OFFICER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

Brianna Cardona SO Number: 93233 Booking Number: 449123 Booking Date: 01-10-2024 5:09 am Charges: *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Stephen Anderson SO Number: 37030 Booking Number: 449122 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 11:21 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Crystal Curl SO Number: 90804 Booking Number: 449121 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 9:48 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Candice Martinez SO Number: 93235 Booking Number: 449120 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 9:29 pm Charges: *J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Anthony Hernandez SO Number: 107570 Booking Number: 449119 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 8:38 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $10000.00 Gabriel Wilkins SO Number: 66153 Booking Number: 449118 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 7:08 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $100000.00 Kara Montano SO Number: 107569 Booking Number: 449117 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 6:37 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Margo Casillas SO Number: 61686 Booking Number: 449116 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 6:20 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C ON PEACE OFFICER Bond: $512.00 Aristeo Alfaro SO Number: 96242 Booking Number: 449115 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 4:38 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C Bond: $440.00 Alexander Napoles SO Number: 104560 Booking Number: 449114 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:52 pm Charges: FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: $500.00 Omar Pacheco SO Number: 72855 Booking Number: 449112 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:31 pm Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $75000.00 Geneva Aguilar SO Number: 58365 Booking Number: 449113 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:30 pm Charges: *COMM* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: No Bond Edgar Salas SO Number: 102603 Booking Number: 449111 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:29 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Brandon Uranga SO Number: 102345 Booking Number: 449110 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:24 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Lorine Templin SO Number: 78978 Booking Number: 449109 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:23 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Brandon Norton SO Number: 68150 Booking Number: 449108 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 12:48 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $2000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597