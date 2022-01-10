Over the past 72 hours, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

*RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

FTA ON COURT DATE: 1

FTA: 2

MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE X2: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ROBBERY: 1

SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER): 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 3

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

January 10, 2022 Silva, Noah Booking #: 437363 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 5:24 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ARREDONDO, MOSES Booking #: 437362 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 5:15 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 437361 Booking Date: 01-10-2022 – 2:18 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond HILL, KENNETH Booking #: 437360 Booking Date: 01-09-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI Bond No Bond BAUMANN, RUSSELL Booking #: 437359 Booking Date: 01-09-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $1524.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 437358 Booking Date: 01-09-2022 – 5:37 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1526.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1 January 9, 2022 Ybarra, Adrian Booking #: 437356 Booking Date: 01-09-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond HUYNH, XUAN Booking #: 437355 Booking Date: 01-09-2022 – 2:17 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G ZEMPEL, TERRY Booking #: 437354 Booking Date: 01-09-2022 – 2:04 am Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $500.00 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 437353 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 6:16 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1928.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C23999999 THEFT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS CHAVEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 437352 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 6:12 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond No Bond BINGHAM, DEWEY Booking #: 437351 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 2:11 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond January 8, 2022 ALVAREZ, JOAHANA Booking #: 437350 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 5:33 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 437349 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 5:31 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, KOBE Booking #: 437348 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 12:58 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 OSORNIO, JOSE Booking #: 437347 Booking Date: 01-08-2022 – 12:10 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 437345 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER)

55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2

MISC FTAX3 Bond $7278.00 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54999999 DWLI54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X254999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER)55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2MISC FTAX3 RAUCH, CHRISTINE Booking #: 437344 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 11:05 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 PERALTA, JESSE Booking #: 437343 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 10:31 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 BANKSTON, AMANDA Booking #: 437342 Release Date: 01-08-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 9:08 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 PENA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 437341 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond REYES, KRISTEN Booking #: 437340 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 8:21 pm Charges: 35990003 BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, ANDREW Booking #: 437339 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 8:11 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 OWENS, COURTNEY Booking #: 437338 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 8:03 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C Bond $512.00 12990001 ROBBERY13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C JENKINS, JEFFERY Booking #: 437337 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond TORRES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437336 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT CASTRO, STEPHANIE Booking #: 437335 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond GAUER, MONICA Booking #: 437334 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond $2000.00 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G COOK, MAYSON Booking #: 437333 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE Bond $1622.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYMISC FTA ON COURT DATE PEREZ, CARLOS Booking #: 437332 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 4:42 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 ANDRADE, RUBEN Booking #: 437331 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond LOPEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 437330 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 12:31 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $6000.00 SUTTON, RANDY Booking #: 437329 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 10:59 am Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELONMISC US MARSHAL HOLD HERNANDEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 437328 Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 10:57 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond FLORES, JEREMY Booking #: 437327 Release Date: 01-07-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 01-07-2022 – 10:33 am Charges: 35990021 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597