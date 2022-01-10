Over the past 72 hours, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
  • FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY: 1
  • FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
  • FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE X2: 1
  • NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ROBBERY: 1
  • SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER): 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 3

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

January 10, 2022

Silva, Noah
Booking #:
437363
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 5:24 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ARREDONDO, MOSES
Booking #:
437362
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 5:15 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
437361
Booking Date:
01-10-2022 – 2:18 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
HILL, KENNETH
Booking #:
437360
Booking Date:
01-09-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
Bond
No Bond
BAUMANN, RUSSELL
Booking #:
437359
Booking Date:
01-09-2022 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$1524.00
TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH
Booking #:
437358
Booking Date:
01-09-2022 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1526.00

January 9, 2022

Ybarra, Adrian
Booking #:
437356
Booking Date:
01-09-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
HUYNH, XUAN
Booking #:
437355
Booking Date:
01-09-2022 – 2:17 am
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
ZEMPEL, TERRY
Booking #:
437354
Booking Date:
01-09-2022 – 2:04 am
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$500.00
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
437353
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1928.00
CHAVEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
437352
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
BINGHAM, DEWEY
Booking #:
437351
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond

January 8, 2022

ALVAREZ, JOAHANA
Booking #:
437350
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 5:33 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
437349
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 5:31 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, KOBE
Booking #:
437348
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 12:58 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
OSORNIO, JOSE
Booking #:
437347
Booking Date:
01-08-2022 – 12:10 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
437345
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER)
55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2
MISC FTAX3
Bond
$7278.00
RAUCH, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
437344
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
PERALTA, JESSE
Booking #:
437343
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
BANKSTON, AMANDA
Booking #:
437342
Release Date:
01-08-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
PENA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
437341
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond
REYES, KRISTEN
Booking #:
437340
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
35990003 BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
437339
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
OWENS, COURTNEY
Booking #:
437338
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C
Bond
$512.00
JENKINS, JEFFERY
Booking #:
437337
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437336
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
437335
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GAUER, MONICA
Booking #:
437334
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
$2000.00
COOK, MAYSON
Booking #:
437333
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
Bond
$1622.00
PEREZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
437332
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
ANDRADE, RUBEN
Booking #:
437331
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
437330
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$6000.00
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
437329
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 10:59 am
Charges:
24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
437328
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 10:57 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, JEREMY
Booking #:
437327
Release Date:
01-07-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
01-07-2022 – 10:33 am
Charges:
35990021 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597