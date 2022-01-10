Over the past 72 hours, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY: 1
- FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
- FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
- FTA: 2
- MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE X2: 1
- NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ROBBERY: 1
- SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER): 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 3
January 10, 2022
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA X1
January 9, 2022
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
January 8, 2022
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSANGER)
55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTIO/PURCHASE UNDER 21X2
MISC FTAX3
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C
13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
