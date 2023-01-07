Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF X 1: 1
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FTA X 2: 1
  • GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUSEQUENT: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1
  • SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VPTA X 2: 1
  • VPTA X 3: 1
RILEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
443140
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 3:53 am
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$28064.00
DE LA ROSA, JESUS
Booking #:
443139
Release Date:
01-06-2023 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ALBARADO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
443138
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$5582.00
YOUNG, STORMIE
Booking #:
443137
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
$762.00
MOORE, SANDRA
Booking #:
443136
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
99999999 GOB 11/7/22 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALDEZ, ERNESTO
Booking #:
443135
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HOLLEMAN, ALISA
Booking #:
443134
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$1486.00
PERALES, JOE
Booking #:
443133
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond:
Bond
$150000.00
Salas, Dylan
Booking #:
443132
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, ROY
Booking #:
443131
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$7500.00
Palos, Francisco
Booking #:
443130
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TWOBABIES, AMY
Booking #:
443129
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
Bond:
Bond
$30000.00
HUFFMAN, GAYLA
Booking #:
443128
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 11:42 am
Charges:
22990001 *COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, KHODIE
Booking #:
443127
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 11:04 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RIOS, ALFONSO
Booking #:
443126
Booking Date:
01-05-2023 – 8:24 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597