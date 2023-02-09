- MISC CPF X1: 2
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- MISC CPF X6: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERLAINA: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
- NO/ DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
- MISC VPTA X 2: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- SEATBELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 38 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
- SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1
- ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS: 1
- MISC VPTA X 4: 1
- POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- PW46001 *CPF* NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED): 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- GO OFF BOND ON: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 BONDED ON 10/29/2022: 1
- MISC CPF X3: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
