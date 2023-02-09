MISC CPF X1: 2

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERLAINA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

NO/ DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

SEATBELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 38 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS: 1

MISC VPTA X 4: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

PW46001 *CPF* NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

GO OFF BOND ON: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 BONDED ON 10/29/2022: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

Beau Sanders SO Number: 106143 Booking Number: 443616 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 4:14 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $2000.00

Brian Mccoy SO Number: 106142 Booking Number: 443615 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 2:52 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond

Cyrus Clarke SO Number: 106141 Booking Number: 443614 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 1:45 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond

Shawnee Coombs SO Number: 104080 Booking Number: 443613 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 1:40 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond

Jennifer Murray SO Number: 106140 Booking Number: 443612 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 1:17 am Charges: *FTA* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $110000.00

Justin Salazar SO Number: 101050 Booking Number: 443611 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 12:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Joshua Lopez SO Number: 106139 Booking Number: 443610 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 12:28 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS DRUG PARAPHERLAINA Bond: $662.00

Dennis Ayers SO Number: 97233 Booking Number: 443609 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 12:26 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1046.00

Bryan Donaldson SO Number: 95038 Booking Number: 443608 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 11:30 pm Charges: BICYCLE NO/ DEFECTIVE BRAKE NO/ DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2184.00

Trina Littlefield SO Number: 28800 Booking Number: 443607 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 11:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond

Terry Benson SO Number: 102341 Booking Number: 443606 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 9:36 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Edgar Arzola SO Number: 102546 Booking Number: 443605 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 8:35 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G *GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: No Bond

Whitney Smith SO Number: 66486 Booking Number: 443604 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 6:19 pm Charges: *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $1000.00

Adrian Ausbie SO Number: 96194 Booking Number: 443603 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 4:50 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT SEATBELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 38 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $4414.00

Zach Potter SO Number: 106138 Booking Number: 443602 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 4:14 pm Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: No Bond

Jessica Manley SO Number: 79760 Booking Number: 443601 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 3:38 pm Charges: J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: No Bond

Jose Sarzosa SO Number: 77636 Booking Number: 443600 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 2:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 PW46001 *CPF* NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED) Bond: No Bond

Erika Martinez SO Number: 75420 Booking Number: 443599 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 1:40 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GO OFF BOND ON: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 BONDED ON 10/29/2022 MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1264.00

Gavino Rojas SO Number: 71159 Booking Number: 443598 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 11:41 am Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: $690.00

Damon Thompson SO Number: 77815 Booking Number: 443597 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 10:43 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

James Kersey SO Number: 83072 Booking Number: 443596 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 6:54 am Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER NO DRIVERS LICENSE POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1596.00

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.(Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details): Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903(325) 659-6597