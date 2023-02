Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

HARASSMENT: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEAD LAMP ON BICYCLE: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

Roman Estrada SO Number: 105580 Booking Number: 443595 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 5:27 am Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Devin Gonzales SO Number: 104164 Booking Number: 443594 Booking Date: 02-08-2023 4:48 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO/DEFECTIVE HEAD LAMP ON BICYCLE Bond: $1384.00 Robert Claiborne SO Number: 106137 Booking Number: 443593 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 11:54 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Ponce SO Number: 106136 Booking Number: 443592 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 11:17 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Seveiano Cardoza SO Number: 101899 Booking Number: 443591 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 8:09 pm Charges: TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $362.00 David Flores SO Number: 63573 Booking Number: 443589 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 5:40 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: No Bond Nathan Puzey SO Number: 92650 Booking Number: 443590 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 5:37 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK Bond: $802.00 Paul Garcia SO Number: 81918 Booking Number: 443588 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 4:34 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00 Stacy Flores SO Number: 106135 Booking Number: 443587 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 4:12 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: No Bond Janie Robledo SO Number: 87791 Booking Number: 443586 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Kaleb Ellingburg SO Number: 105832 Booking Number: 443585 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:40 pm Charges: COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Levie Old SO Number: 85882 Booking Number: 443584 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:12 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Raymond Saldivar SO Number: 81228 Booking Number: 443583 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 1:50 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Jonathan Gentry SO Number: 105278 Booking Number: 443582 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 1:28 pm Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT Bond: $10000.00 Adam Pounds SO Number: 73909 Booking Number: 443581 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 11:54 am Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 Kristin Vanairsdale SO Number: 85266 Booking Number: 443580 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 9:53 am Charges: HARASSMENT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $4000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

