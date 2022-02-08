Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

20-year-old Breckenridge man, John Linden, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on February 7, 2022, on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The offense occurred on October 15, 2019. There is currently a recommended bond of $150,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* ROBBERY: 1

*MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERN RCD LIC/SEAL DEFRAUD/HARM IAT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

SHESLER, JUNIOR Booking #: 437825 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 5:24 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, JESSE Booking #: 437824 Booking Date: 02-08-2022 – 1:35 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1462.00 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GUETLEIN, ADRIAN Booking #: 437823 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 9:00 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond $2500.00 DE LEON, STANLEY Booking #: 437822 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 LINDEN, JOHN Booking #: 437821 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 7:06 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA Booking #: 437820 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 12990001 *GJI* ROBBERY Bond No Bond NICHOLSON, JON Booking #: 437819 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: 13990043 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond Ramos, Xavier Booking #: 437818 Release Date: 02-08-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 6:42 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $964.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE VILLA, DAVID Booking #: 437817 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 6:29 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond No Bond 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR VELASQUEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 437815 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 5:17 pm Charges: 36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond No Bond POWELL, TEENA Booking #: 437814 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 4:46 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond CARRILLO, JESUS Booking #: 437813 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 4:41 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond COOK, MAYSON Booking #: 437812 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 3:54 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 MILES, DAVID Booking #: 437811 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 2:34 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond $2500.00 ESPINOZA, SEBASTIAN Booking #: 437809 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 1:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond ESTRADA, CECILIA Booking #: 437808 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 1:07 pm Charges: 26990170 TAMPER W/GOVERN RCD LIC/SEAL DEFRAUD/HARM IAT Bond No Bond CHARLES, JERRY Booking #: 437807 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 1:06 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond PAYNE, JOSHUA Booking #: 437806 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 12:21 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond MONTES, LAUREN Booking #: 437805 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 12:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond LOTT, ALICIA Booking #: 437804 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond GARCIA-RODRIGUEZ, HOMERO Booking #: 437803 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 10:14 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond WILSON, WILLIAM Booking #: 437802 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 10:06 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond $100000.00 Fitchett, Joseph Booking #: 437801 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 6:07 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $25500.00 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

