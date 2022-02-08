Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

20-year-old Breckenridge man, John Linden, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on February 7, 2022, on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The offense occurred on October 15, 2019. There is currently a recommended bond of $150,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* ROBBERY: 1
  • *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TAMPER W/GOVERN RCD LIC/SEAL DEFRAUD/HARM IAT: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3
SHESLER, JUNIOR
Booking #:
437825
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 5:24 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JESSE
Booking #:
437824
Booking Date:
02-08-2022 – 1:35 am
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1462.00
GUETLEIN, ADRIAN
Booking #:
437823
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
$2500.00
DE LEON, STANLEY
Booking #:
437822
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
LINDEN, JOHN
Booking #:
437821
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
No Bond
URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA
Booking #:
437820
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
12990001 *GJI* ROBBERY
Bond
No Bond
NICHOLSON, JON
Booking #:
437819
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
13990043 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
Ramos, Xavier
Booking #:
437818
Release Date:
02-08-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$964.00
VILLA, DAVID
Booking #:
437817
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
No Bond
VELASQUEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
437815
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond
No Bond
POWELL, TEENA
Booking #:
437814
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
CARRILLO, JESUS
Booking #:
437813
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
COOK, MAYSON
Booking #:
437812
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
MILES, DAVID
Booking #:
437811
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond
$2500.00
ESPINOZA, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
437809
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
ESTRADA, CECILIA
Booking #:
437808
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 1:07 pm
Charges:
26990170 TAMPER W/GOVERN RCD LIC/SEAL DEFRAUD/HARM IAT
Bond
No Bond
CHARLES, JERRY
Booking #:
437807
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
PAYNE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437806
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
MONTES, LAUREN
Booking #:
437805
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
LOTT, ALICIA
Booking #:
437804
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 11:13 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA-RODRIGUEZ, HOMERO
Booking #:
437803
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 10:14 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond
No Bond
WILSON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
437802
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 10:06 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
$100000.00
Fitchett, Joseph
Booking #:
437801
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 6:07 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$25500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
