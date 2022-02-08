Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
20-year-old Breckenridge man, John Linden, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on February 7, 2022, on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The offense occurred on October 15, 2019. There is currently a recommended bond of $150,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GJI* ROBBERY: 1
- *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TAMPER W/GOVERN RCD LIC/SEAL DEFRAUD/HARM IAT: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597