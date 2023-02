Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

MISC CPF X 3: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC FTA X3: 1

MISC COMM X6: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

Joshua Peacock SO Number: 48873 Booking Number: 443579 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 3:25 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 4 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 3 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $3666.00 Adriana Sanchez SO Number: 81529 Booking Number: 443578 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:39 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Christopher Torson SO Number: 76465 Booking Number: 443577 Booking Date: 02-07-2023 2:10 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Arturo Fernandez SO Number: 95875 Booking Number: 443576 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 11:50 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $2044.00 Lorena Ramos SO Number: 60521 Booking Number: 443575 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Cheyenne Ponce SO Number: 94769 Booking Number: 443574 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:49 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Kayla Arthur SO Number: 106134 Booking Number: 443573 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 8:44 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Rosie Hedrick SO Number: 102869 Booking Number: 443572 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 2:19 pm Charges: *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *JN* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1264.00 Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 443569 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:39 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X3 Bond: $4292.00 Lakita Blocker SO Number: 105524 Booking Number: 443571 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:24 pm Charges: MISC COMM X6 Bond: No Bond Ector Valdez SO Number: 42405 Booking Number: 443570 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 12:12 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $650.00 Jonathan Reyes SO Number: 77700 Booking Number: 443568 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 10:56 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Isabel Martinez SO Number: 106133 Booking Number: 443567 Booking Date: 02-06-2023 9:08 am Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: $2000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

