Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

San Angelo female, Christina Portwood, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on charges of Assault Class A with a surety bond of $512.00 and an additional fine of $256.00. She was released on February 5, 2022.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • CPF X 3: 1
  • CPF X1: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FTA X2: 2
  • HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 3
  • SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • UNSAFE BACKING: 1
  • VPTA X2: 1

February 7, 2022

BANDA, RICHARD
Booking #:
437800
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
437799
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 2:46 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
PAIZ, LETICIA
Booking #:
437798
Booking Date:
02-07-2022 – 1:46 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
KIRL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437797
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ACOSTA, JODY
Booking #:
437796
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
437795
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
Bond
$2004.00
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
437794
Release Date:
02-06-2022 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$2910.00
THOMAS, ROBERT
Booking #:
437793
Release Date:
02-07-2022 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00

February 6, 2022

MONTANO, ERNEST
Booking #:
437792
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 3:32 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SOTO, GUSTAVO
Booking #:
437791
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
Bond
$1000.00
Sibolboro, Cristina
Booking #:
437790
Booking Date:
02-06-2022 – 12:09 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, LUIS
Booking #:
437789
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1462.00
COVARRUBIAS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
437788
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
FERRO, REBEKAH
Booking #:
437787
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
COLE, PHILIP
Booking #:
437786
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
MARQUEZ, MARIAH
Booking #:
437785
Release Date:
02-05-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
ARLEDGE, JEREMY
Booking #:
437784
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 12:48 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
RIVERA, JESSE
Booking #:
437783
Release Date:
02-05-2022 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 8:58 am
Charges:
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
SILVA, MARK
Booking #:
437782
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 8:38 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
24110003 *MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
$1000.00
URIBE, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
437781
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 6:17 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond

February 5, 2022

GUTIERREZ, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
437780
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 5:34 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
ABREGO, KAYLA
Booking #:
437779
Release Date:
02-05-2022 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 1:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
MEDINA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437778
Booking Date:
02-05-2022 – 12:06 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
$500.00
SANCHEZ, ALAN
Booking #:
437777
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, RODOLFO
Booking #:
437776
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 UNSAFE BACKING
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
$1540.00
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
437775
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
23999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X2
Bond
$3490.00
PORTWOOD, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
437774
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond
$512.00
COZART, GRAYCE
Booking #:
437773
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 10:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LARA, EDWARD
Booking #:
437772
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
No Bond
Hultstrand, Theodore
Booking #:
437771
Booking Date:
02-04-2022 – 6:42 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
