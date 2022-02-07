Over the past 72 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

CPF X 3: 1

CPF X1: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FTA X2: 2

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 3

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

UNSAFE BACKING: 1

VPTA X2: 1

February 7, 2022 BANDA, RICHARD Booking #: 437800 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 4:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 437799 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 2:46 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS PAIZ, LETICIA Booking #: 437798 Booking Date: 02-07-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIRL, MICHAEL Booking #: 437797 Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 11:36 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ACOSTA, JODY Booking #: 437796 Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 10:44 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond GONZALEZ, JOSE Booking #: 437795 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X2 Bond $2004.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X2 ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 437794 Release Date: 02-06-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 9:30 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2910.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID254999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC VPTA X2 THOMAS, ROBERT Booking #: 437793 Release Date: 02-07-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 7:39 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 February 6, 2022 MONTANO, ERNEST Booking #: 437792 Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SOTO, GUSTAVO Booking #: 437791 Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond $1000.00 Sibolboro, Cristina Booking #: 437790 Booking Date: 02-06-2022 – 12:09 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond GARCIA, LUIS Booking #: 437789 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 11:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1462.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS COVARRUBIAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 437788 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 FERRO, REBEKAH Booking #: 437787 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond COLE, PHILIP Booking #: 437786 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 5:21 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond MARQUEZ, MARIAH Booking #: 437785 Release Date: 02-05-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 1:58 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 ARLEDGE, JEREMY Booking #: 437784 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 12:48 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond RIVERA, JESSE Booking #: 437783 Release Date: 02-05-2022 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 8:58 am Charges: 54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 SILVA, MARK Booking #: 437782 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 8:38 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

24110003 *MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE Bond $1000.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ24110003 *MTR*UNATH USE OF VEHICLE URIBE, BENJAMIN Booking #: 437781 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 6:17 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond February 5, 2022 GUTIERREZ, GUADALUPE Booking #: 437780 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 5:34 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 ABREGO, KAYLA Booking #: 437779 Release Date: 02-05-2022 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 1:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 MEDINA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437778 Booking Date: 02-05-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond $500.00 SANCHEZ, ALAN Booking #: 437777 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 7:31 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond No Bond 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM MENDOZA, RODOLFO Booking #: 437776 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 UNSAFE BACKING

MISC CPF X 3 Bond $1540.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 UNSAFE BACKINGMISC CPF X 3 LAWSON, THOMAS Booking #: 437775 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 3:58 pm Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

23999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC FTA X2 Bond $3490.00 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ23999999 SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC FTA X2 PORTWOOD, CHRISTINA Booking #: 437774 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond $512.00 COZART, GRAYCE Booking #: 437773 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 10:50 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond LARA, EDWARD Booking #: 437772 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond Hultstrand, Theodore Booking #: 437771 Booking Date: 02-04-2022 – 6:42 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $3000.00 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

