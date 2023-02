Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC CPF X4: 1

ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

TOBACCO=POSS/CONS/PURCHASE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

Gerardo Gonzalez SO Number: 83277 Booking Number: 443561 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 6:57 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Tyler Kelley SO Number: 106131 Booking Number: 443560 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 5:36 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Tarren Watson SO Number: 103638 Booking Number: 443559 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 5:33 am Charges: ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $942.00 Zachariah Rodriguez SO Number: 106130 Booking Number: 443558 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 5:18 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Zachary Garza SO Number: 106129 Booking Number: 443557 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 5:01 am Charges: POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TOBACCO=POSS/CONS/PURCHASE MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1124.00 Mauricio Ureno SO Number: 97559 Booking Number: 443556 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 4:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1500.00 Keasan Kirk SO Number: 106128 Booking Number: 443555 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 4:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Luke Large SO Number: 60993 Booking Number: 443554 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 4:09 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jayden Fuentes SO Number: 106127 Booking Number: 443553 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 3:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Francisco Calderon SO Number: 106126 Booking Number: 443552 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 3:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Kenneth Hubbard SO Number: 44132 Booking Number: 443551 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 3:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Jaylynn Dosson SO Number: 106125 Booking Number: 443549 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 1:01 am Charges: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Tywanna Johnson SO Number: 78371 Booking Number: 443550 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 1:00 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Damon Thompson SO Number: 77815 Booking Number: 443548 Booking Date: 02-05-2023 12:39 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Adrian Martinez-martinez SO Number: 106124 Booking Number: 443547 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 11:29 pm Charges: TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $500.00 Timothy Starkey SO Number: 40909 Booking Number: 443546 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 9:52 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christopher Fetzner SO Number: 61162 Booking Number: 443545 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 7:45 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT OF FIREARM *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 THEFT CLASS C BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $744.00 Albert Alonso SO Number: 103097 Booking Number: 443544 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 5:29 pm Charges: *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Bailee Thomasson SO Number: 106123 Booking Number: 443543 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 11:59 am Charges: *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597