Between 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3rd and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

*COMM*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00: 1

Orlando Faz SO Number: 96320 Booking Number: 443542 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 6:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Stanley Lackey SO Number: 106122 Booking Number: 443541 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 4:41 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Steven Lancaster SO Number: 40374 Booking Number: 443540 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 2:27 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $25662.00 Jesus Salazar SO Number: 64240 Booking Number: 443539 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 2:12 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Donovan Ynostrosa SO Number: 35551 Booking Number: 443538 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 1:56 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Eric Martinez SO Number: 61414 Booking Number: 443536 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 12:40 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $36000.00 David Rodriguez SO Number: 45717 Booking Number: 443535 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 12:30 am Charges: *CPF*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: No Bond David Pollock SO Number: 53209 Booking Number: 443534 Booking Date: 02-04-2023 12:00 am Charges: *COMM*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: No Bond Timmothy Caston SO Number: 106091 Booking Number: 443532 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 9:37 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Alphanzo Mabry SO Number: 99535 Booking Number: 443531 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 8:17 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Heather Zuniga SO Number: 88105 Booking Number: 443530 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 8:07 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MTR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Olivia Porter SO Number: 105728 Booking Number: 443529 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 8:06 pm Charges: *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Summer Giachino SO Number: 106119 Booking Number: 443528 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 7:55 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Mark Mendoza SO Number: 106118 Booking Number: 443527 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 7:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *FTA*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond: $72000.00 Jose Soto castro SO Number: 104037 Booking Number: 443526 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 4:39 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Barbara Lasater SO Number: 16052 Booking Number: 443525 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 4:29 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Ysaias Rodriguez SO Number: 104951 Booking Number: 443524 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 4:21 pm Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT Bond: No Bond Maurice Brown SO Number: 104932 Booking Number: 443523 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 3:13 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT EVADING ARREST DETENTION FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $1000.00 Uvaldo Ramos SO Number: 30754 Booking Number: 443522 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 1:55 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 443521 Booking Date: 02-03-2023 12:33 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00 Bond: $3012.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597