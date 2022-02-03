Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Marco Coney, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on February 2, 2022, on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. Coney was indicted on January 6, 2022. As of now, Coney is still in custody of the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CPF: 1

DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 1

DOC- NOISE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

FTA: 1

GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 2

HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 437764 Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 1:26 am Charges: 53999999 DOC- NOISE Bond $362.00 FRANKLIN, JAMES Booking #: 437763 Booking Date: 02-03-2022 – 12:27 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR DAVIS, SETH Booking #: 437762 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond FLORES, DAVID Booking #: 437761 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 9:03 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GAONA, MARIA Booking #: 437760 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SEYMOUR, COURTNEY Booking #: 437759 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: 35640013 DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond $55000.00 35640013 DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CONEY, MARCO Booking #: 437758 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 3:17 pm Charges: 13150005 GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond 13150005 GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV CRABTREE, CALEB Booking #: 437757 Release Date: 02-02-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond PORRAS, JIMMY Booking #: 437756 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 12:56 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond BRYANT, ROSY Booking #: 437755 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 11:35 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 4MISC FTA

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597