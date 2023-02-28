From 7 a.m. on Monday, February 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- MISC CPF X 4: 1
- 681006 *CPF* ILLEGAL PARKING IN DESIGNATED DISABLED ZONE ICON: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON: 1
- 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MANSLAUGHTER: 1
- *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Teresa Mendez
SO Number: 72081
Booking Number: 443904
Booking Date: 02-28-2023 5:55 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond: No Bond
Joshua Wilkins
SO Number: 106225
Booking Number: 443903
Booking Date: 02-28-2023 2:13 am
Charges:
681006 *CPF* ILLEGAL PARKING IN DESIGNATED DISABLED ZONE ICON
Bond: $473.20
Randy Clark
SO Number: 26317
Booking Number: 443902
Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:58 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Isaiah Gomez
SO Number: 94459
Booking Number: 443901
Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:46 am
Charges:
*RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Marcus Brown
SO Number: 106224
Booking Number: 443900
Booking Date: 02-28-2023 12:17 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Michael Herrera
SO Number: 103408
Booking Number: 443899
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:17 pm
Charges:
*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Amber Six
SO Number: 106223
Booking Number: 443898
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 8:16 pm
Charges:
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON
Bond: $550.00
Luis Rangel
SO Number: 41291
Booking Number: 443897
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 6:27 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond: No Bond
Bobby Depauw
SO Number: 9155
Booking Number: 443896
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 5:05 pm
Charges:
*MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Carlos Vargas
SO Number: 92457
Booking Number: 443895
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 4:45 pm
Charges:
*GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Paul Mercer
SO Number: 106222
Booking Number: 443894
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 4:31 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $2500.00
Evaristo Merlan
SO Number: 100993
Booking Number: 443893
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 12:06 pm
Charges:
*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Selena Banon
SO Number: 105446
Booking Number: 443892
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:58 am
Charges:
*GJI*MANSLAUGHTER
Bond: No Bond
D angelo Martinez
SO Number: 98989
Booking Number: 443891
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:07 am
Charges:
*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Jerry Casares
SO Number: 106221
Booking Number: 443890
Booking Date: 02-27-2023 8:26 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
