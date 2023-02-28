From 7 a.m. on Monday, February 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC CPF X 4: 1

681006 *CPF* ILLEGAL PARKING IN DESIGNATED DISABLED ZONE ICON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MANSLAUGHTER: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Teresa Mendez SO Number: 72081 Booking Number: 443904 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 5:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Joshua Wilkins SO Number: 106225 Booking Number: 443903 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 2:13 am Charges: 681006 *CPF* ILLEGAL PARKING IN DESIGNATED DISABLED ZONE ICON Bond: $473.20 Randy Clark SO Number: 26317 Booking Number: 443902 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:58 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Isaiah Gomez SO Number: 94459 Booking Number: 443901 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:46 am Charges: *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Marcus Brown SO Number: 106224 Booking Number: 443900 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 12:17 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Michael Herrera SO Number: 103408 Booking Number: 443899 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:17 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Amber Six SO Number: 106223 Booking Number: 443898 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 8:16 pm Charges: POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON Bond: $550.00 Luis Rangel SO Number: 41291 Booking Number: 443897 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 6:27 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond Bobby Depauw SO Number: 9155 Booking Number: 443896 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 5:05 pm Charges: *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Carlos Vargas SO Number: 92457 Booking Number: 443895 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 4:45 pm Charges: *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Paul Mercer SO Number: 106222 Booking Number: 443894 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 4:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Evaristo Merlan SO Number: 100993 Booking Number: 443893 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 12:06 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Selena Banon SO Number: 105446 Booking Number: 443892 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:58 am Charges: *GJI*MANSLAUGHTER Bond: No Bond D angelo Martinez SO Number: 98989 Booking Number: 443891 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:07 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jerry Casares SO Number: 106221 Booking Number: 443890 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 8:26 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

