From 7 a.m. on Monday, February 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • MISC CPF X 4: 1
  • 681006 *CPF* ILLEGAL PARKING IN DESIGNATED DISABLED ZONE ICON: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON: 1
  • 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MANSLAUGHTER: 1
  • *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Teresa Mendez mug shot

Teresa Mendez

SO Number: 72081

Booking Number: 443904

Booking Date: 02-28-2023 5:55 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Wilkins mug shot

Joshua Wilkins

SO Number: 106225

Booking Number: 443903

Booking Date: 02-28-2023 2:13 am

Charges:

681006 *CPF* ILLEGAL PARKING IN DESIGNATED DISABLED ZONE ICON

Bond: $473.20

Randy Clark mug shot

Randy Clark

SO Number: 26317

Booking Number: 443902

Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:58 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Isaiah Gomez mug shot

Isaiah Gomez

SO Number: 94459

Booking Number: 443901

Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:46 am

Charges:

*RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Marcus Brown mug shot

Marcus Brown

SO Number: 106224

Booking Number: 443900

Booking Date: 02-28-2023 12:17 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Michael Herrera mug shot

Michael Herrera

SO Number: 103408

Booking Number: 443899

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:17 pm

Charges:

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Amber Six mug shot

Amber Six

SO Number: 106223

Booking Number: 443898

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 8:16 pm

Charges:

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON

Bond: $550.00

Luis Rangel mug shot

Luis Rangel

SO Number: 41291

Booking Number: 443897

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 6:27 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

Bond: No Bond

Bobby Depauw mug shot

Bobby Depauw

SO Number: 9155

Booking Number: 443896

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 5:05 pm

Charges:

*MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Vargas mug shot

Carlos Vargas

SO Number: 92457

Booking Number: 443895

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 4:45 pm

Charges:

*GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

*GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Paul Mercer mug shot

Paul Mercer

SO Number: 106222

Booking Number: 443894

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 4:31 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $2500.00

Evaristo Merlan mug shot

Evaristo Merlan

SO Number: 100993

Booking Number: 443893

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 12:06 pm

Charges:

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Selena Banon mug shot

Selena Banon

SO Number: 105446

Booking Number: 443892

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:58 am

Charges:

*GJI*MANSLAUGHTER

Bond: No Bond

D angelo Martinez mug shot

D angelo Martinez

SO Number: 98989

Booking Number: 443891

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 10:07 am

Charges:

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Jerry Casares mug shot

Jerry Casares

SO Number: 106221

Booking Number: 443890

Booking Date: 02-27-2023 8:26 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597