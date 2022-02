Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Carlos Edgar Morales, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, February 25, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault. He is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $250,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CPF* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GJI*ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV: 1

*GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR*HARASSMENT: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

*VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

ALCOHOL MINOR CONSUMING: 1

ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF:7

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 2

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DOG, FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE x 3: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 2

FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1

FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1

FTA: 6

GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO REAR REFLECTOR ON BIKE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1<1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1A <20AU: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING – 15- 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE: 1

SPEEDING: 2

THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT): 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TOBACCO-POSS/COMSUMP/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

VPTA: 5

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

February 28, 2022 KING, LELAND Booking #: 438132 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 1:34 am Charges: 54990067 *CPF* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 54990067 *CPF* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES GARCIA, JOSHUA Booking #: 438131 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 1:05 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $1868.00 54999999 SPEEDING55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC VPTA X 1 CLARY, WESLEY Booking #: 438130 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:54 am Charges: 48010020 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC CPF X8 Bond No Bond 48010020 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEHMISC CPF X8 ROSENTHAL, JESSICA Booking #: 438129 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond WESLEY, PAIGE Booking #: 438128 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:29 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070019 *VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $482.00 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070019 *VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC CPF X 1MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE BUTCHEE, DHALIA Booking #: 438127 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

35990138 POSS CS PG 1A <20AU Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G35990138 POSS CS PG 1A <20AU FOLLIS, JERI Booking #: 438126 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: SP SPEEDING Bond No Bond GALLEGOS, DEREK Booking #: 438125 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond BROWN, PADEN Booking #: 438124 Release Date: 02-27-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $2064.00 54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATIONMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X1 FRYAR, KELLY Booking #: 438123 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond CARRILLO, JUAN Booking #: 438122 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 7:20 pm Charges: 22990002 *J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X11

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 22990002 *J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)24110003 *J/N* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLEMISC CPF X11MISC FTA X1 NICHOLS, AMY Booking #: 438121 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 7:18 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 POUNDS, ADAM Booking #: 438120 Release Date: 02-27-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 2:30 pm Charges: 53990004 *RPR*HARASSMENT Bond No Bond February 27, 2022 ASCHILEAN, ALEXANDRU Booking #: 438119 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 4:38 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING Bond $954.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING SIAS, ADAN Booking #: 438118 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 3:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 DENNIS, BLAIZE Booking #: 438117 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 2:06 am Charges: 41999999 ALCOHOL MINOR CONSUMING Bond $442.00 KYER, TIFFANY Booking #: 438116 Booking Date: 02-27-2022 – 12:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MCCLEERY, JAMES Booking #: 438115 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 11:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 MOORE, KRISTEN Booking #: 438114 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 10:34 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $364.00 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS ACOSTA, JAZMYNE Booking #: 438113 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: 29990043 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond 29990043 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500MISC CPF X1 MORRIS, AARON Booking #: 438112 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 9:38 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT) Bond $1000.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESP70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT) BARTOLAZZI, MICHAEL Booking #: 438111 Release Date: 02-26-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 8:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON ROBLES, ALEXIS Booking #: 438110 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 8:12 pm Charges: 13990082 MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON

54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/COMSUMP/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X3 Bond $5606.00 13990082 MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION55999999 TOBACCO-POSS/COMSUMP/PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC FTA X2MISC VPTA X3 SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 438109 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 SEXTON, ANDY Booking #: 438108 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 4:47 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond AREVALO, RICARDO Booking #: 438107 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 1:13 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 5

MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $2673.50 MISC CPF x 5MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMALMISC FTA X 1 DELAROSA, JUSTIN Booking #: 438106 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 12:03 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE

54999999 NO REAR REFLECTOR ON BIKE

73999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE x 3

MISC WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond $2634.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54999999 NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE54999999 NO REAR REFLECTOR ON BIKE73999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE x 3MISC WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC February 26, 2022 EGGENBERGER, COREY Booking #: 438105 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 4:28 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G PHINNEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 438104 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 3:26 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO Booking #: 438102 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 3:05 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 RODARTE, VICTOR Booking #: 438103 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 3:02 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 RAMOS, NATHANIEL Booking #: 438101 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 2:52 am Charges: 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond No Bond 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 SARINANA, BRANDON Booking #: 438100 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 2:29 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond WHITTINGTON, JESSAMY Booking #: 438099 Release Date: 02-26-2022 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 1:57 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond No Bond PONCE, ROLANDO Booking #: 438098 Booking Date: 02-26-2022 – 12:32 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond MAGALLEN, KEESHA Booking #: 438097 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 11:57 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond SHANNON, BRANDON Booking #: 438096 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 11:48 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond MALLOY, JUSTIN Booking #: 438095 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 10:30 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT X2

54999999 SPEEDING – 15- 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X7 Bond $9354.00 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X254999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT X254999999 SPEEDING – 15- 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONEMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X7 BOUR, MATTHEW Booking #: 438094 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 8:52 pm Charges: 23990193 VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X2 Bond $1024.00 23990193 VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50041999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X2 FERNANDEZ, MARIBEL Booking #: 438093 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G ENCINAS, CARLOS Booking #: 438091 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 6:55 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY OWENS, SANDRA Booking #: 438092 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 6:54 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010020 MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH SALAZAR, MARIA Booking #: 438089 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 6:05 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond HOLGUIN, FELIX Booking #: 438087 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond DAVIS, TYLER Booking #: 438090 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond BRADFORD, DWIGHT Booking #: 438088 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 5:17 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BLASH, TEAUNA Booking #: 438086 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 5:16 pm Charges: 13990070 *GJI*ASSAULT EMS PERSONNEL PROV SERV Bond No Bond RIVAS, MANUEL Booking #: 438085 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC ICE HOLD Bond $40000.00 13150005 *GOB*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPONMISC ICE HOLD HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438084 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 3:20 pm Charges: 13990078 *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond MORALES, CARLOS Booking #: 438083 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 2:21 pm Charges: 11990003 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond No Bond PARENT, JARED Booking #: 438082 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 1:18 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC POSS CS PG 1<1G

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond $25286.00 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$250054999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC POSS CS PG 1<1GMISC VPTA X 3 THORP, ORAL Booking #: 438081 Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: 09990018 CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597