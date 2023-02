From 7 a.m. on Friday, February 24, to 7 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 6

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPF x 1: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

MISC CPF X 7: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

*J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER: 1

D26 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DISREGARD TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT: 1

Rachel Mendoza SO Number: 103007 Booking Number: 443889 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 5:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Calvin Burney SO Number: 41788 Booking Number: 443888 Booking Date: 02-27-2023 1:05 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Lino Rios SO Number: 24686 Booking Number: 443887 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 10:47 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Joey Lowe SO Number: 106220 Booking Number: 443886 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 9:48 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Jennifer Sanchez SO Number: 98456 Booking Number: 443885 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 4:49 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF x 1 MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1264.00 Ray Fuentes SO Number: 97497 Booking Number: 443884 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 9:54 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Ramon Flores SO Number: 106219 Booking Number: 443883 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 6:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Gabrielle Mills SO Number: 97367 Booking Number: 443882 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 4:08 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $10162.00 Miguel Gonzalez SO Number: 106218 Booking Number: 443881 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 3:48 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $500.00 Terry Fendley SO Number: 106217 Booking Number: 443880 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 2:37 am Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $107500.00 Devon Hudson SO Number: 106211 Booking Number: 443874 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 1:23 am Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $25000.00 Daniel Galindo SO Number: 100007 Booking Number: 443872 Booking Date: 02-26-2023 1:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Domingo Cantu SO Number: 106212 Booking Number: 443875 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 11:41 pm Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $25000.00 Benjamin Andrade SO Number: 106216 Booking Number: 443879 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 11:39 pm Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $50000.00 Joseph Garcia SO Number: 106214 Booking Number: 443877 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 11:32 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $100000.00 Trevor Allbright SO Number: 69818 Booking Number: 443870 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 9:32 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Chelsea Middaugh SO Number: 105498 Booking Number: 443869 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 9:26 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MISC CPF X 7 Bond: $500.00 Daryell Pryor SO Number: 64573 Booking Number: 443868 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 5:07 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Josalyn Casarez SO Number: 106209 Booking Number: 443867 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:56 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE Bond: $1491.00 Johnathan Walton SO Number: 105593 Booking Number: 443866 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 1:04 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Ray Alvarado SO Number: 106208 Booking Number: 443865 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 11:52 am Charges: *J/N*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $20000.00 Yvonne Smith SO Number: 106207 Booking Number: 443864 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 9:35 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER Bond: No Bond Isaiah Hernandez SO Number: 101908 Booking Number: 443863 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 6:45 am Charges: D26 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Raul Trevino SO Number: 80414 Booking Number: 443862 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 4:45 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $3000.00 Luis Gonzales SO Number: 57995 Booking Number: 443859 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:50 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $30662.00 Rachel Romero SO Number: 106205 Booking Number: 443858 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:47 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Kimberly Ybarra SO Number: 95484 Booking Number: 443857 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $30662.00 Luis Ocegueda SO Number: 106215 Booking Number: 443878 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 2:20 am Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $25000.00 Brianna Cardona SO Number: 93233 Booking Number: 443854 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 2:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5000.00 Jose miguel Torres-melendez SO Number: 106203 Booking Number: 443852 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 1:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00 Roberto Rawlinson SO Number: 106202 Booking Number: 443851 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 12:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $3000.00 Tam Bien SO Number: 106213 Booking Number: 443876 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 12:38 am Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $25000.00 Salvador Sanchez-trujillo SO Number: 86422 Booking Number: 443849 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 11:09 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Reynaldo Gomez SO Number: 106201 Booking Number: 443848 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 10:49 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DISREGARD TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE NO DRIVERS LICENSE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $3546.00 Kristi Percifull SO Number: 106200 Booking Number: 443847 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 10:26 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $15000.00 Travis Kelly SO Number: 106210 Booking Number: 443873 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:32 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $100000.00 David De la o SO Number: 105127 Booking Number: 443871 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:18 pm Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $25000.00 Hector Martinez SO Number: 106199 Booking Number: 443846 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:12 pm Charges: MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597