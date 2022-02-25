Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB* ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE: 1
  • *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO SEATBELT/PASSENGER: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
DEAN, BILLIE
Booking #:
438080
Release Date:
02-25-2022 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-25-2022 – 3:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$1500.00
Dillinger, Tylor
Booking #:
438079
Release Date:
02-25-2022 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-25-2022 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
GONZALES, BRANDON
Booking #:
438078
Release Date:
02-24-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO SEATBELT/PASSENGER
Bond
$368.00
LOPEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
438077
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
Durham, Susanne
Booking #:
438076
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
$500.00
COSTILLA, SHAWN
Booking #:
438075
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
20990009 *GOB* ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
OVALLE, SAMUEL
Booking #:
438074
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
438073
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
438072
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
