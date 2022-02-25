Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE: 1

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO SEATBELT/PASSENGER: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DEAN, BILLIE Booking #: 438080 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 3:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DEAN, BILLIE Booking #: 438080 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 3:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1500.00

Dillinger, Tylor Booking #: 438079 Release Date: 02-25-2022 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-25-2022 – 2:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00

GONZALES, BRANDON Booking #: 438078 Release Date: 02-24-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 8:01 pm Charges: 54999999 NO SEATBELT/PASSENGER Bond $368.00

LOPEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 438077 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 7:45 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond

Durham, Susanne Booking #: 438076 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond $500.00

COSTILLA, SHAWN Booking #: 438075 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: 20990009 *GOB* ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond

OVALLE, SAMUEL Booking #: 438074 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond

LOPEZ, JOE Booking #: 438073 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 2:46 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond

BOYD, RICHARD Booking #: 438072 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 2:09 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond

13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597