Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • J/NISI* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
TAPAHA, TADEN
Booking #:
438071
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 4:24 am
Charges:
41999999 CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR
Bond
$442.00
RAMOS, MANUEL
Booking #:
438070
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SAVANT, JAMES
Booking #:
438069
Booking Date:
02-24-2022 – 12:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
438068
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$866.00
Durham, Susanne
Booking #:
438067
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
438066
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
KAULAITY, TYLER
Booking #:
438065
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
UBANDO, DANIEL
Booking #:
438064
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
ASKEW, MAHKYA
Booking #:
438063
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
Wood, Jade
Booking #:
438062
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
26990041 *RPR*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
Perez, Carla
Booking #:
438061
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond
MCMULLAN, DAVID
Booking #:
438060
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
Smith, James
Booking #:
438059
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
438058
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, NATALIE
Booking #:
438057
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
23990191 J/NISI* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597