Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FTA: 1

J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

J/NISI* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

TAPAHA, TADEN Booking #: 438071 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 4:24 am Charges: 41999999 CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR Bond $442.00 RAMOS, MANUEL Booking #: 438070 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SAVANT, JAMES Booking #: 438069 Booking Date: 02-24-2022 – 12:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 438068 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 11:09 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X1 Bond $866.00 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC FTA X1 Durham, Susanne Booking #: 438067 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 10:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 SANCHEZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 438066 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 9:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond KAULAITY, TYLER Booking #: 438065 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 UBANDO, DANIEL Booking #: 438064 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 35990014 *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G ASKEW, MAHKYA Booking #: 438063 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 5:39 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond Wood, Jade Booking #: 438062 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 4:32 pm Charges: 26990041 *RPR*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 26990041 *RPR*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Perez, Carla Booking #: 438061 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 4:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY MCMULLAN, DAVID Booking #: 438060 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 3:36 pm Charges: 57070020 *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond Smith, James Booking #: 438059 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, JACOB Booking #: 438058 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 1:58 pm Charges: 22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond TORRES, NATALIE Booking #: 438057 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 1:31 pm Charges: 23990191 J/NISI* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond 23990191 J/NISI* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

