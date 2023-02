SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —From 7 a.m. on Friday, February 24, to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

D26 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DISREGARD TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC CPF X 6: 1

J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*JN* THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K FROM AN ELDERLY PERSON: 1

*JN* ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1

JN* ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1

POSS.DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

Isaiah Hernandez SO Number: 101908 Booking Number: 443863 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 6:45 am Charges: D26 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Raul Trevino SO Number: 80414 Booking Number: 443862 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 4:45 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Kinna Chipman SO Number: 103530 Booking Number: 443861 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 4:33 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Samantha Castillo SO Number: 106206 Booking Number: 443860 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Luis Gonzales SO Number: 57995 Booking Number: 443859 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:50 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Rachel Romero SO Number: 106205 Booking Number: 443858 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:47 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Kimberly Ybarra SO Number: 95484 Booking Number: 443857 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 3:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Clarence Simmons SO Number: 32960 Booking Number: 443856 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 2:19 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 Aaron Martinez SO Number: 103428 Booking Number: 443853 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 2:17 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $300.00 Bostyn Braden SO Number: 106204 Booking Number: 443855 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 2:08 am Charges: DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Brianna Cardona SO Number: 93233 Booking Number: 443854 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 2:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Jose miguel Torres-melendez SO Number: 106203 Booking Number: 443852 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 1:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Roberto Rawlinson SO Number: 106202 Booking Number: 443851 Booking Date: 02-25-2023 12:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $3000.00 Juvenal Ponce SO Number: 76443 Booking Number: 443850 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 11:52 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $3114.00 Salvador Sanchez-trujillo SO Number: 86422 Booking Number: 443849 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 11:09 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Reynaldo Gomez SO Number: 106201 Booking Number: 443848 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 10:49 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DISREGARD TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE NO DRIVERS LICENSE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2546.00 Kristi Percifull SO Number: 106200 Booking Number: 443847 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 10:26 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Hector Martinez SO Number: 106199 Booking Number: 443846 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:12 pm Charges: MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT Bond: $500.00 David Moore SO Number: 23175 Booking Number: 443845 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:10 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Raul Ledezma SO Number: 19473 Booking Number: 443844 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:10 pm Charges: *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Tomas Torres SO Number: 22133 Booking Number: 443843 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:02 pm Charges: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MISC CPF X 6 Bond: $75000.00 Brandon Ontiveros SO Number: 101658 Booking Number: 443842 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:01 pm Charges: J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Ygnacio Gonzales SO Number: 54914 Booking Number: 443841 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 5:44 pm Charges: *JN* THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K FROM AN ELDERLY PERSON POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *JN* ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY JN* ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY POSS.DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Tristan Johnson SO Number: 102952 Booking Number: 443836 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 12:08 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 3 < 28G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $16000.00 Zane Haby brown SO Number: 102541 Booking Number: 443833 Booking Date: 02-24-2023 7:29 am Charges: *MTR*ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

