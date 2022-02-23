Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Joel Torin Robledo Jr, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. According to court records, a Grand Jury indicted Robledo for crimes they believe took place on January 29th, 2011. Robledo is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a combined bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C FV: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

LITTERING: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSSESSION – TOBACCO: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK: 1

VPTA: 1

MARTINEZ, RODOLFO Booking #: 438056 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 3:14 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond BENAVIDES, THOMAS Booking #: 438055 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 2:13 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond $5000.00 VASQUEZ, MEGAN Booking #: 438054 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 KELLY, MASON Booking #: 438053 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 12:34 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION – TOBACCO Bond $1024.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSSESSION – TOBACCO PARTIDA, CONRADO Booking #: 438052 Booking Date: 02-23-2022 – 12:27 am Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond No Bond VARGAS, ERNESTO Booking #: 438051 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 10:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond GARCIA, CEZARIO Booking #: 438050 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 29990043 GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52120009 GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 29990043 GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$250048010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION52120009 GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438049 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 NICHOLS, AMY Booking #: 438048 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 7:23 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

55999999 LITTERING Bond $974.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT55999999 LITTERING Lemaster, Darrell Booking #: 438047 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 7:12 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV Bond $390.00 PEREZ, JORDAN Booking #: 438046 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 5:59 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $1264.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Durham, Susanne Booking #: 438045 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 5:56 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 TRUJILLO, FRANCISCO Booking #: 438044 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 4:29 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond MORTON, CHARLES Booking #: 438043 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 4:22 pm Charges: 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Tarpley, Jennifer Booking #: 438042 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 3:39 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 VPTA

MISC CPF X 2 Bond $1040.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 VPTAMISC CPF X 2 ACOSTA, KEVIN Booking #: 438041 Release Date: 02-22-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 3:09 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond DELRIO, BLANCA Booking #: 438040 Release Date: 02-22-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 1:52 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ROBLEDO, JOEL Booking #: 438039 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 12:45 pm Charges: 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond No Bond 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT ELMER, JOHN Booking #: 438038 Release Date: 02-22-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 10:20 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

