Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Joel Torin Robledo Jr, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.
According to court records, a Grand Jury indicted Robledo for crimes they believe took place on January 29th, 2011.
Robledo is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a combined bond of $50,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C FV: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- LITTERING: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSSESSION – TOBACCO: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK: 1
- VPTA: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
