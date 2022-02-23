Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Joel Torin Robledo Jr, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to court records, a Grand Jury indicted Robledo for crimes they believe took place on January 29th, 2011.

Robledo is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a combined bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C FV: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • LITTERING: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSSESSION – TOBACCO: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK: 1
  • VPTA: 1
MARTINEZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
438056
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 3:14 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
BENAVIDES, THOMAS
Booking #:
438055
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 2:13 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond
$5000.00
VASQUEZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
438054
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 1:48 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
KELLY, MASON
Booking #:
438053
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 12:34 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION – TOBACCO
Bond
$1024.00
PARTIDA, CONRADO
Booking #:
438052
Booking Date:
02-23-2022 – 12:27 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
Bond
No Bond
VARGAS, ERNESTO
Booking #:
438051
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, CEZARIO
Booking #:
438050
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
29990043 GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438049
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
NICHOLS, AMY
Booking #:
438048
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
55999999 LITTERING
Bond
$974.00
Lemaster, Darrell
Booking #:
438047
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV
Bond
$390.00
PEREZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
438046
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond
$1264.00
Durham, Susanne
Booking #:
438045
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
TRUJILLO, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
438044
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
MORTON, CHARLES
Booking #:
438043
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
Tarpley, Jennifer
Booking #:
438042
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 VPTA
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
$1040.00
ACOSTA, KEVIN
Booking #:
438041
Release Date:
02-22-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
DELRIO, BLANCA
Booking #:
438040
Release Date:
02-22-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
ROBLEDO, JOEL
Booking #:
438039
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond
No Bond
ELMER, JOHN
Booking #:
438038
Release Date:
02-22-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2022 – 10:20 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597