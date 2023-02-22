From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA X 2: 1
- MISC FTA X 3: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC CPF X 4: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH: 1
Randy Martinez
SO Number: 43808
Booking Number: 443803
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 5:10 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Christopher Capuchino
SO Number: 91302
Booking Number: 443802
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 2:54 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Maria Rodriguez
SO Number: 78442
Booking Number: 443801
Booking Date: 02-22-2023 12:00 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
James Cook
SO Number: 97304
Booking Number: 443800
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:41 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Christian Easterwood
SO Number: 105113
Booking Number: 443799
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:01 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA X 2
MISC FTA X 3
Bond: $3692.00
Makayla Walker
SO Number: 105114
Booking Number: 443798
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 9:19 pm
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $3552.00
Clifton White
SO Number: 16137
Booking Number: 443797
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 6:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $502.00
Alfredo Rivera
SO Number: 75231
Booking Number: 443796
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 2:15 pm
Charges:
*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Mykaela Nunez
SO Number: 104599
Booking Number: 443795
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 1:00 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $10000.00
Ricardo Santos
SO Number: 94440
Booking Number: 443794
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 12:00 pm
Charges:
*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Seth Jones
SO Number: 94832
Booking Number: 443793
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 11:49 am
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Robert Fox
SO Number: 18604
Booking Number: 443792
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:43 am
Charges:
*GOB*PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597