From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA X 2: 1
  • MISC FTA X 3: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC CPF X 4: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH: 1
Randy Martinez mug shot

Randy Martinez

SO Number: 43808

Booking Number: 443803

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 5:10 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Christopher Capuchino mug shot

Christopher Capuchino

SO Number: 91302

Booking Number: 443802

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 2:54 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Maria Rodriguez mug shot

Maria Rodriguez

SO Number: 78442

Booking Number: 443801

Booking Date: 02-22-2023 12:00 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

James Cook mug shot

James Cook

SO Number: 97304

Booking Number: 443800

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:41 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Christian Easterwood mug shot

Christian Easterwood

SO Number: 105113

Booking Number: 443799

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:01 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA X 2

MISC FTA X 3

Bond: $3692.00

Makayla Walker mug shot

Makayla Walker

SO Number: 105114

Booking Number: 443798

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 9:19 pm

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $3552.00

Clifton White mug shot

Clifton White

SO Number: 16137

Booking Number: 443797

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 6:25 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

Alfredo Rivera mug shot

Alfredo Rivera

SO Number: 75231

Booking Number: 443796

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 2:15 pm

Charges:

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Mykaela Nunez mug shot

Mykaela Nunez

SO Number: 104599

Booking Number: 443795

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 1:00 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $10000.00

Ricardo Santos mug shot

Ricardo Santos

SO Number: 94440

Booking Number: 443794

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 12:00 pm

Charges:

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Seth Jones mug shot

Seth Jones

SO Number: 94832

Booking Number: 443793

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 11:49 am

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Robert Fox mug shot

Robert Fox

SO Number: 18604

Booking Number: 443792

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:43 am

Charges:

*GOB*PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597