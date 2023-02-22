From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH: 1

Randy Martinez SO Number: 43808 Booking Number: 443803 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 5:10 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Christopher Capuchino SO Number: 91302 Booking Number: 443802 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 2:54 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Maria Rodriguez SO Number: 78442 Booking Number: 443801 Booking Date: 02-22-2023 12:00 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond James Cook SO Number: 97304 Booking Number: 443800 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:41 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Christian Easterwood SO Number: 105113 Booking Number: 443799 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:01 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA X 2 MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $3692.00 Makayla Walker SO Number: 105114 Booking Number: 443798 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 9:19 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 4 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $3552.00 Clifton White SO Number: 16137 Booking Number: 443797 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 6:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Alfredo Rivera SO Number: 75231 Booking Number: 443796 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 2:15 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Mykaela Nunez SO Number: 104599 Booking Number: 443795 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 1:00 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $10000.00 Ricardo Santos SO Number: 94440 Booking Number: 443794 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 12:00 pm Charges: *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Seth Jones SO Number: 94832 Booking Number: 443793 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 11:49 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Robert Fox SO Number: 18604 Booking Number: 443792 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 10:43 am Charges: *GOB*PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597