Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FV: 1
- COMM X 5: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHIEL LICENSE INVALID: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPG IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1
- VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA: 2
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FV
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54999999 DRIVING WHIEL LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPG IN A 40 MPH ZONE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X3
MISC CPF X2
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597