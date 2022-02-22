Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

ASSAULT CLASS C – FV: 1

COMM X 5: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHIEL LICENSE INVALID: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

FTA: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPG IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1

VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA: 2

ROBERTS, JOSEPH Booking #: 438037 Booking Date: 02-22-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 HEATH, BARBARA Booking #: 438036 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BURT, JUDITH Booking #: 438035 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FV Bond $512.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FV SULLIVAN, STANLEY Booking #: 438034 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 9:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond FULTON, MASON Booking #: 438033 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond CHADWICK, JIM Booking #: 438032 Release Date: 02-21-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ALVAREZ, PABLO Booking #: 438031 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 6:45 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond No Bond CARTHORNE, WILLIAM Booking #: 438030 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54999999 DRIVING WHIEL LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPG IN A 40 MPH ZONE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X3 Bond $5548.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054999999 DRIVING WHIEL LICENSE INVALID54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPG IN A 40 MPH ZONEFTA FAILURE TO APPEARMISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X3 MANZANARES, DEVON Booking #: 438029 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 52030027 VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond 52030027 VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPONMISC CPF X2 Magallan, Kyrene Booking #: 438028 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 4:08 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X3

MISC VPTA Bond $1040.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X3MISC VPTA CASTILLO, JOE Booking #: 438027 Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 11:15 am Charges: 54999999 COMM X 5 Bond No Bond PINEDA, MARINA Booking #: 438026 Release Date: 02-21-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 11:04 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 438025 Release Date: 02-21-2022 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 02-21-2022 – 9:39 am Charges: 48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597