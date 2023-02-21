Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • INDECENT ASSAULT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1
  • MISC CPF X 3: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • MISC FTA X 3: 1
  • MISC VPTA X 1: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • D25 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
Joe Perez mug shot

Joe Perez

SO Number: 99938

Booking Number: 443790

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 4:33 am

Charges:

INDECENT ASSAULT

Bond: $2500.00

      
Krysha Burleson mug shot

Krysha Burleson

SO Number: 106190

Booking Number: 443789

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 1:53 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

      
Marcos Cuellar mug shot

Marcos Cuellar

SO Number: 33239

Booking Number: 443788

Booking Date: 02-21-2023 12:03 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: $1832.00

      
Troy Ramsey mug shot

Troy Ramsey

SO Number: 106189

Booking Number: 443787

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 11:52 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

      
Jesus Martinez mug shot

Jesus Martinez

SO Number: 87377

Booking Number: 443786

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 11:48 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

NO DRIVERS LICENSE

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 1

Bond: $4340.00

      
James Rumsey mug shot

James Rumsey

SO Number: 68498

Booking Number: 443785

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 8:57 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $1050.00

      
Ramon Zuniga mug shot

Ramon Zuniga

SO Number: 49832

Booking Number: 443784

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 7:42 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

      
Jose Lopez-lanten mug shot

Jose Lopez-lanten

SO Number: 80515

Booking Number: 443783

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 7:12 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $1012.00

      
Thomas Florention mug shot

Thomas Florention

SO Number: 106188

Booking Number: 443782

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 2:28 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

D25 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $33000.00

      
Casey Sutterfield mug shot

Casey Sutterfield

SO Number: 84834

Booking Number: 443781

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 12:30 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

MISC CPF X2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $10000.00

      
Raymundo Gavirio mug shot

Raymundo Gavirio

SO Number: 79469

Booking Number: 443780

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 12:10 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

      
Juan Chapoy mug shot

Juan Chapoy

SO Number: 11118

Booking Number: 443779

Booking Date: 02-20-2023 10:35 am

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597