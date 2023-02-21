Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- INDECENT ASSAULT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1
- MISC CPF X 3: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- MISC FTA X 3: 1
- MISC VPTA X 1: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- D25 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
Joe Perez
SO Number: 99938
Booking Number: 443790
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 4:33 am
Charges:
INDECENT ASSAULT
Bond: $2500.00
Krysha Burleson
SO Number: 106190
Booking Number: 443789
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 1:53 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Marcos Cuellar
SO Number: 33239
Booking Number: 443788
Booking Date: 02-21-2023 12:03 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE
MISC CPF X 3
Bond: $1832.00
Troy Ramsey
SO Number: 106189
Booking Number: 443787
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 11:52 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Jesus Martinez
SO Number: 87377
Booking Number: 443786
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 11:48 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
NO DRIVERS LICENSE
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond: $4340.00
James Rumsey
SO Number: 68498
Booking Number: 443785
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 8:57 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $1050.00
Ramon Zuniga
SO Number: 49832
Booking Number: 443784
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 7:42 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Jose Lopez-lanten
SO Number: 80515
Booking Number: 443783
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 7:12 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond: $1012.00
Thomas Florention
SO Number: 106188
Booking Number: 443782
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 2:28 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
D25 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $33000.00
Casey Sutterfield
SO Number: 84834
Booking Number: 443781
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 12:30 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $10000.00
Raymundo Gavirio
SO Number: 79469
Booking Number: 443780
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 12:10 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Juan Chapoy
SO Number: 11118
Booking Number: 443779
Booking Date: 02-20-2023 10:35 am
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597