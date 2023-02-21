Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

INDECENT ASSAULT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

D25 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

Joe Perez SO Number: 99938 Booking Number: 443790 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 4:33 am Charges: INDECENT ASSAULT Bond: $2500.00 Krysha Burleson SO Number: 106190 Booking Number: 443789 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 1:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Marcos Cuellar SO Number: 33239 Booking Number: 443788 Booking Date: 02-21-2023 12:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE MISC CPF X 3 Bond: $1832.00 Troy Ramsey SO Number: 106189 Booking Number: 443787 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 11:52 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jesus Martinez SO Number: 87377 Booking Number: 443786 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 11:48 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO DRIVERS LICENSE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC FTA X 3 MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $4340.00 James Rumsey SO Number: 68498 Booking Number: 443785 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 8:57 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $1050.00 Ramon Zuniga SO Number: 49832 Booking Number: 443784 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 7:42 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jose Lopez-lanten SO Number: 80515 Booking Number: 443783 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 7:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $1012.00 Thomas Florention SO Number: 106188 Booking Number: 443782 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 2:28 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G D25 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $33000.00 Casey Sutterfield SO Number: 84834 Booking Number: 443781 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 12:30 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K MISC CPF X2 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $10000.00 Raymundo Gavirio SO Number: 79469 Booking Number: 443780 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 12:10 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Juan Chapoy SO Number: 11118 Booking Number: 443779 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 10:35 am Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597