Over the past 72 hours, 31 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC VPTA: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

ARSON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

*J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

DWLI: 1

MISC CPFX11: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Tori Unger SO Number: 98292 Booking Number: 443778 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 3:21 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jon Fraire SO Number: 90807 Booking Number: 443777 Booking Date: 02-20-2023 1:07 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2512.00 Rafael Rodriguez SO Number: 25089 Booking Number: 443776 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 11:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Ignacio Gonzalez SO Number: 106187 Booking Number: 443775 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 7:51 pm Charges: ARSON Bond: No Bond Leroy Torres SO Number: 46229 Booking Number: 443774 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 7:06 pm Charges: *RPR* THEFT OF FIREARM *J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: No Bond Alijah Grant SO Number: 106186 Booking Number: 443773 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 11:08 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Thomas Moore SO Number: 69295 Booking Number: 443772 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 10:11 am Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Regino Villarreal SO Number: 92018 Booking Number: 443771 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 5:55 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $7500.00 Cody Gregory SO Number: 106185 Booking Number: 443770 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 3:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $10000.00 Robin Martin SO Number: 106184 Booking Number: 443769 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 3:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $10000.00 Ailianna Cabarubio SO Number: 76480 Booking Number: 443768 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 3:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Brandy Reitz SO Number: 106183 Booking Number: 443767 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 1:20 am Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond John Aguilar SO Number: 106029 Booking Number: 443766 Booking Date: 02-19-2023 12:58 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Rodolfo Bernard SO Number: 106182 Booking Number: 443765 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 9:43 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: $20000.00 Melissa Sanders SO Number: 64561 Booking Number: 443764 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 8:54 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Timothy Starkey SO Number: 40909 Booking Number: 443763 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 7:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $25000.00 Trevor Gamache SO Number: 97177 Booking Number: 443762 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 6:22 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $6500.00 Joseph Ruthberg SO Number: 106181 Booking Number: 443761 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 5:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 John-richard Velez SO Number: 106178 Booking Number: 443758 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 4:19 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $2500.00 Jordan Castenda SO Number: 106177 Booking Number: 443756 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 3:24 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Shannon Rozenberg SO Number: 106175 Booking Number: 443753 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 1:16 am Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X 5 MISC VPTA Bond: $1632.00 Naomi Arthur SO Number: 51269 Booking Number: 443751 Booking Date: 02-18-2023 12:17 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE DWLI MISC CPFX11 MISC VPTA Bond: $3330.00 Helerie Lopez SO Number: 79547 Booking Number: 443749 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 10:29 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Christina Hutler SO Number: 106174 Booking Number: 443748 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 7:30 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $29000.00 Carlos Delafuente SO Number: 106173 Booking Number: 443747 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 7:24 pm Charges: FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $4662.00 Jeana Acosta SO Number: 97307 Booking Number: 443746 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 6:29 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $3162.00 Joseph Garza SO Number: 106172 Booking Number: 443745 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 6:15 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $2500.00 Elisa Martinez SO Number: 105783 Booking Number: 443743 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 4:17 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Johnnie Luera SO Number: 74959 Booking Number: 443742 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 3:30 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Xavier Garcia SO Number: 106170 Booking Number: 443741 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 2:23 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $40000.00 Marquita Richarte SO Number: 105523 Booking Number: 443739 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 1:55 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597