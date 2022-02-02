Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* ROBBERY: 1
- *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MO* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 4
- FTA: 2
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 2
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPFX1
54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
55999999 POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX1
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 *MO* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597