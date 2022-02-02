Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* ROBBERY: 1
  • *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MO* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 4
  • FTA: 2
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 2
MARKS, ROBERT
Booking #:
437754
Booking Date:
02-02-2022 – 3:26 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond
$500.00
BRICKEN, REBECCA
Booking #:
437751
Booking Date:
02-02-2022 – 2:18 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
Crawford, Timothy
Booking #:
437753
Booking Date:
02-02-2022 – 2:14 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
UNTERMEYER, CHASE
Booking #:
437752
Booking Date:
02-02-2022 – 2:14 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
Jones, Emily
Booking #:
437750
Booking Date:
02-02-2022 – 2:14 am
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPFX1
Bond
No Bond
ROYS, KANDICE
Booking #:
437749
Booking Date:
02-02-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
FIERRO, EVERTO
Booking #:
437748
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
437747
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
Bond
No Bond
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437746
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
55999999 POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
Bond
$5592.00
MURDOCH, KRISTOFER
Booking #:
437745
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX1
Bond
$2412.00
WILKINS, MONICA
Booking #:
437744
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
WEATHERFORD, ROSS
Booking #:
437743
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MARIN, JOHNATHON
Booking #:
437742
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
CAPEHART, DEVIN
Booking #:
437741
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MORRIS, JEREMY
Booking #:
437740
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
HARDING, JUSTINE
Booking #:
437739
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
CHARLES, MARK
Booking #:
437738
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond
No Bond
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
437737
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
JASSO, DAVID
Booking #:
437736
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 9:37 am
Charges:
12990001 *GOB* ROBBERY
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 *MO* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
MAGALLAN, RUBEN
Booking #:
437735
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 9:31 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
DUNLAP, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437734
Release Date:
02-01-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 7:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$2500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
