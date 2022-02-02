Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* ROBBERY: 1

*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MO* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 4

FTA: 2

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 2

MARKS, ROBERT Booking #: 437754 Booking Date: 02-02-2022 – 3:26 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond $500.00

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond No Bond

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond $1000.00

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond $1000.00

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPFX1
Bond No Bond

54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

55999999 POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
55999999 POSSESSSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
Bond $5592.00

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX1
Bond $2412.00

24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

12990001 *GOB* ROBBERY
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 *MO* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597