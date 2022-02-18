Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Eric Anthony Aguillon, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Aguillon is the last of four accused of the May 26th murder of Jacob Hernandez. Aguillon, 19, who is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat or Other Felony is currently in custody at the Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP*RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FTA X1: 1

FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN: 1

GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

NO DL: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 5

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS: 1

RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 437987 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 4:58 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 PENA, JOSE Booking #: 437986 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 4:04 am Charges: 54999999 FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN Bond $420.00 BURNEY, JOSHUA Booking #: 437985 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 2:32 am Charges: 57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond HIATT, JOSIAH Booking #: 437984 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 2:04 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 TORRES, RITO Booking #: 437983 Booking Date: 02-18-2022 – 1:45 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1162.00

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPERNALIA Bond $662.00

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1046.00

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2394.00

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond $1674.00 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY DE LA ROSA, DANIEL Booking #: 437971 Release Date: 02-17-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 3:20 pm Charges: 54990031 *VOP*RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond No Bond HUNT, JESSE Booking #: 437970 Release Date: 02-17-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 2:50 pm Charges: 57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond Aguillon, Eric Booking #: 437969 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 09990022 *GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY Bond No Bond TORRES, BRAYAM Booking #: 437968 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond MADRIGAL, ANDREW Booking #: 437967 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 1:02 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond BUXTON, KENNEDY Booking #: 437966 Release Date: 02-17-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 9:52 am Charges: 54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond FUENTEZ, LUIS Booking #: 437965 Release Date: 02-17-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 9:42 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond QUINTANA, VALENTINE Booking #: 437964 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 9:03 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

