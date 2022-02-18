Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Eric Anthony Aguillon, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Aguillon is the last of four accused of the May 26th murder of Jacob Hernandez.
Aguillon, 19, who is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat or Other Felony is currently in custody at the Detention Center and is being held without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP*RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FTA X1: 1
- FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN: 1
- GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- NO DL: 1
- NO LICENSE PLATE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 5
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS: 1
- RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 2
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC FTA X1
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
