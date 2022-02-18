Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Eric Anthony Aguillon, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Aguillon is the last of four accused of the May 26th murder of Jacob Hernandez.

Aguillon, 19, who is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat or Other Felony is currently in custody at the Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1
  • *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP*RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FTA X1: 1
  • FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN: 1
  • GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • NO LICENSE PLATE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 5
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS: 1
  • RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 2
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
437987
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 4:58 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
PENA, JOSE
Booking #:
437986
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 4:04 am
Charges:
54999999 FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN
Bond
$420.00
BURNEY, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437985
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 2:32 am
Charges:
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
HIATT, JOSIAH
Booking #:
437984
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 2:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
TORRES, RITO
Booking #:
437983
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 1:45 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1162.00
VELA, LUIS
Booking #:
437982
Booking Date:
02-18-2022 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
DAVIS, JAMES
Booking #:
437981
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
BIERA, MONICA
Booking #:
437980
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
REDFEATHER, SPARTACUS
Booking #:
437979
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
THORP, KEVIN
Booking #:
437978
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1046.00
HUNTER, KEVIN
Booking #:
437977
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
437976
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION- NO TEXAS
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2394.00
GUERRERO, VICTORIA
Booking #:
437975
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
$1000.00
SUAREZ, SIMON
Booking #:
437974
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
Bond
$500.00
MORRISSETTE, TEVIN
Booking #:
437973
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
EDWARDS, HEATHER
Booking #:
437972
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
Bond
$1674.00
DE LA ROSA, DANIEL
Booking #:
437971
Release Date:
02-17-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
54990031 *VOP*RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond
No Bond
HUNT, JESSE
Booking #:
437970
Release Date:
02-17-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
Aguillon, Eric
Booking #:
437969
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
09990022 *GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, BRAYAM
Booking #:
437968
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 1:03 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond
MADRIGAL, ANDREW
Booking #:
437967
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond
BUXTON, KENNEDY
Booking #:
437966
Release Date:
02-17-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 9:52 am
Charges:
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
FUENTEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
437965
Release Date:
02-17-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 9:42 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
QUINTANA, VALENTINE
Booking #:
437964
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 9:03 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
