Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EXPIRED MVIS: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2: 1

MISC VPTA X 5: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X3: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

Samuel Gaitan SO Number: 44175 Booking Number: 443738 Booking Date: 02-17-2023 2:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Michael Martin SO Number: 75340 Booking Number: 443737 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 10:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Adriana Cruz SO Number: 75036 Booking Number: 443736 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 10:40 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Drew Green SO Number: 65791 Booking Number: 443735 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 10:08 pm Charges: EXPIRED MVIS NO DRIVER LICENSE X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2 MISC VPTA X 5 Bond: $5596.00 Yazmine Atchison SO Number: 98673 Booking Number: 443734 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 9:46 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Santana Cox SO Number: 104789 Booking Number: 443733 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 8:57 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS DANGEROUS DRUG PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $2462.00 Alice Ramirez SO Number: 103625 Booking Number: 443732 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 8:12 pm Charges: *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Francisco Pineda SO Number: 73853 Booking Number: 443731 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 7:50 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jose Ayon SO Number: 102276 Booking Number: 443729 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 6:45 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Ruben Ramon SO Number: 106169 Booking Number: 443730 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 6:25 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Edwin Lackey SO Number: 29513 Booking Number: 443728 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 6:23 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Jeremy Daniels SO Number: 81897 Booking Number: 443724 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 6:04 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $2094.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 443727 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 5:38 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X3 Bond: $3530.00 Golden Meek SO Number: 49674 Booking Number: 443726 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 4:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Zachery Thompson SO Number: 105321 Booking Number: 443725 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 4:34 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $364.00 Stacy Bowen SO Number: 99816 Booking Number: 443723 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 4:02 pm Charges: *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Elizabeth Ayers SO Number: 106168 Booking Number: 443722 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 3:56 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Michael Bolden SO Number: 106167 Booking Number: 443721 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 2:27 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: $100000.00 Johnny Balderas SO Number: 98239 Booking Number: 443720 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 12:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Daniel Burleson SO Number: 91550 Booking Number: 443719 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 11:37 am Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Henry Ellebracht SO Number: 106166 Booking Number: 443718 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 10:59 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $25000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597