Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • *MTR* STALKING: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C FV: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
HIDALGO, TERRY
Booking #:
437963
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 4:46 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437962
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 3:52 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond
No Bond
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
437961
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 2:18 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1297.60
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
437960
Release Date:
02-17-2022 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 1:36 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 3
Bond
$1506.00
FANELLE, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
437959
Booking Date:
02-17-2022 – 12:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MATA, MANUEL
Booking #:
437958
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
54040028 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
ESPINOLA, ARACELI
Booking #:
437957
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA, JOE
Booking #:
437956
Release Date:
02-17-2022 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$1462.00
WOODY, LUCAS
Booking #:
437955
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MENDOZA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
437954
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
GILLIT, PAULA
Booking #:
437953
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$20000.00
CARRILLO, MAURO
Booking #:
437952
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond
$1262.00
HARRIS, HEATHER
Booking #:
437951
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
KING, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
437950
Release Date:
02-16-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 11:43 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
WILLIAMS, TERENCE
Booking #:
437949
Release Date:
02-16-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 11:27 am
Charges:
38990027 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond
$1500.00
VELEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
437948
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 10:39 am
Charges:
13160014 *MTR* STALKING
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
437947
Release Date:
02-16-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 6:45 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597