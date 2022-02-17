Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

*MTR* STALKING: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C FV: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CPF: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FTA: 1

J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

HIDALGO, TERRY Booking #: 437963 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 4:46 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437962 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 3:52 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 437961 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 2:18 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1297.60 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FVMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 GONZALEZ, JOSE Booking #: 437960 Release Date: 02-17-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 1:36 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 3 Bond $1506.00 MISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 3 FANELLE, FRANCISCO Booking #: 437959 Booking Date: 02-17-2022 – 12:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MATA, MANUEL Booking #: 437958 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: 54040028 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond ESPINOLA, ARACELI Booking #: 437957 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 9:46 pm Charges: 22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond MEDINA, JOE Booking #: 437956 Release Date: 02-17-2022 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 8:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $1462.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION WOODY, LUCAS Booking #: 437955 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 7:02 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MENDOZA, MIGUEL Booking #: 437954 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond GILLIT, PAULA Booking #: 437953 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $20000.00 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CARRILLO, MAURO Booking #: 437952 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 2:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond $1262.00 MISC CPF X 4MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID HARRIS, HEATHER Booking #: 437951 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond KING, ALEXANDER Booking #: 437950 Release Date: 02-16-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 11:43 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, TERENCE Booking #: 437949 Release Date: 02-16-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 11:27 am Charges: 38990027 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond $1500.00 VELEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 437948 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 10:39 am Charges: 13160014 *MTR* STALKING Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 437947 Release Date: 02-16-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 6:45 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

