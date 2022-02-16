Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

CPF X 1: 1

CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

JOHNSTON, MATTHEW Booking #: 437946 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 3:22 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, ANDRES Booking #: 437945 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 3:16 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 437944 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DIAZ-RIVERA, MARIA Booking #: 437943 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 12:48 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 CASTILLEJA, ARIANNA Booking #: 437942 Booking Date: 02-16-2022 – 12:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X 1 MITCHELL, KEVIN Booking #: 437941 Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 9:31 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond $264.00 SPATH, WAYNE Booking #: 437940 Release Date: 02-15-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 5:37 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond $1000.00 DENNIS, NATASHA Booking #: 437939 Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: 13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond ALVARADO, JOSHUA Booking #: 437938 Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 3:56 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond OVERLAND, JUANITA Booking #: 437937 Release Date: 02-15-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 3:51 pm Charges: 38990006 EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED Bond $10000.00 AGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 437936 Release Date: 02-15-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond GREEN, ZACHARY Booking #: 437935 Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond No Bond FLORES, LEROY Booking #: 437934 Release Date: 02-15-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 2:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond FRANCIS, CEDRIC Booking #: 437933 Release Date: 02-15-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 1:31 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597