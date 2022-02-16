Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
  • CPF X 1: 1
  • CPF X2: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
JOHNSTON, MATTHEW
Booking #:
437946
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 3:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
437945
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 3:16 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
437944
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$962.00
DIAZ-RIVERA, MARIA
Booking #:
437943
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 12:48 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
CASTILLEJA, ARIANNA
Booking #:
437942
Booking Date:
02-16-2022 – 12:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
$1000.00
MITCHELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
437941
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond
$264.00
SPATH, WAYNE
Booking #:
437940
Release Date:
02-15-2022 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond
$1000.00
DENNIS, NATASHA
Booking #:
437939
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
437938
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
OVERLAND, JUANITA
Booking #:
437937
Release Date:
02-15-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
38990006 EXPLOITATION OF CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED
Bond
$10000.00
AGUIRRE, JENNIFER
Booking #:
437936
Release Date:
02-15-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
GREEN, ZACHARY
Booking #:
437935
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, LEROY
Booking #:
437934
Release Date:
02-15-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
FRANCIS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
437933
Release Date:
02-15-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond

