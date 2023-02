Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3: 1

MISC FTA X 4: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

*J/NISI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPFx2: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 443695 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 5:51 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3 MISC FTA X 4 Bond: $4956.00 Lilianna Deller SO Number: 103068 Booking Number: 443694 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 5:13 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Maria Subia SO Number: 106161 Booking Number: 443693 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 3:11 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1000.00 Mark Rodriguez SO Number: 106160 Booking Number: 443692 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 2:05 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jorge Rivera SO Number: 105102 Booking Number: 443691 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 12:51 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jacob Moya SO Number: 99524 Booking Number: 443690 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 12:33 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jeremy Godwin SO Number: 100380 Booking Number: 443689 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 10:58 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Zachariah Anderson SO Number: 105661 Booking Number: 443688 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 9:22 pm Charges: *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Bryan Brandon SO Number: 106159 Booking Number: 443687 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 7:21 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: $1500.00 Ashley Rios SO Number: 92033 Booking Number: 443686 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 2:52 pm Charges: *J/NISI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC CPFx2 Bond: No Bond Gabriel Lombrana SO Number: 33315 Booking Number: 443685 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 2:29 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Melissa Cole SO Number: 64859 Booking Number: 443684 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 1:46 pm Charges: GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Kayla Yarbrough SO Number: 106158 Booking Number: 443683 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 1:40 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Travis Houts SO Number: 70502 Booking Number: 443682 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 1:35 pm Charges: RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Ivan Alvarado SO Number: 104989 Booking Number: 443681 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 1:32 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $31000.00 Jackie Chesnutt SO Number: 106157 Booking Number: 443680 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 12:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 443679 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 10:32 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

