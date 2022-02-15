Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 2

VPTA: 1

FLORES, JOSE Booking #: 437932 Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 4:53 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $500.00 ORTIZ, STEPHANIE Booking #: 437931 Release Date: 02-15-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 12:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 PROA, OLIVIA Booking #: 437930 Booking Date: 02-15-2022 – 12:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION

Bond $2022.00 SHEEN, JORDAN Booking #: 437929 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 437928 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 7:31 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 WHITE, DANIELLE Booking #: 437927 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT Bond No Bond PATTON, JOEL Booking #: 437926 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 5:14 pm Charges: 35990019 *GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond KETCHERSIDE, DALTON Booking #: 437922 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 3:27 pm Charges: 52120009 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond SCROGUM, NOLAN Booking #: 437925 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 3:18 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $20000.00 HAYES, LE'ANDRE Booking #: 437924 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond SUNIGA, DANIELLA Booking #: 437923 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond MCCLEERY, JAMES Booking #: 437920 Release Date: 02-14-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 2:44 pm Charges: 48010006 RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

73991084 RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond No Bond TORREZ, JODY Booking #: 437921 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LOTT, ALICIA Booking #: 437919 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 12:25 pm Charges: 35620008 *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MOLINA, SAMUEL Booking #: 437918 Release Date: 02-14-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 10:50 am Charges: 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, DARYL Booking #: 437917 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 10:45 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond MORSE, PAULA Booking #: 437916 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 10:42 am Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

