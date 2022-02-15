Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 2
  • VPTA: 1
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
437932
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 4:53 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$500.00
ORTIZ, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
437931
Release Date:
02-15-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 12:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
PROA, OLIVIA
Booking #:
437930
Booking Date:
02-15-2022 – 12:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/ IDENTIFICATION
MISC VPTA
Bond
$2022.00
SHEEN, JORDAN
Booking #:
437929
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
437928
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
WHITE, DANIELLE
Booking #:
437927
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond
No Bond
PATTON, JOEL
Booking #:
437926
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
35990019 *GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
KETCHERSIDE, DALTON
Booking #:
437922
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
52120009 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
437925
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$20000.00
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
437924
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
SUNIGA, DANIELLA
Booking #:
437923
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
MCCLEERY, JAMES
Booking #:
437920
Release Date:
02-14-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
48010006 RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
73991084 RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
No Bond
TORREZ, JODY
Booking #:
437921
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
LOTT, ALICIA
Booking #:
437919
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MOLINA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
437918
Release Date:
02-14-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 10:50 am
Charges:
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
437917
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 10:45 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
MORSE, PAULA
Booking #:
437916
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
