Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Gilbert Hernandez SO Number: 46652 Booking Number: 443678 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 3:05 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Rebecca Bennett SO Number: 103341 Booking Number: 443677 Booking Date: 02-14-2023 12:37 am Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $20000.00 Lorenzo Rueda SO Number: 87490 Booking Number: 443676 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 11:53 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Travis Goetz SO Number: 54231 Booking Number: 443674 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 10:01 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Danny Sellers SO Number: 106156 Booking Number: 443675 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 10:00 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 443673 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 8:31 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X1 Bond: $866.00 Aaron Nitsch SO Number: 81840 Booking Number: 443672 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 8:23 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1000.00 Timothy Parker SO Number: 69693 Booking Number: 443671 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 6:56 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Valeri Kerby SO Number: 76495 Booking Number: 443670 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 6:41 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X1 Bond: $662.00 Tomas Moreno SO Number: 27740 Booking Number: 443669 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 4:32 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond D’anna Garza SO Number: 55672 Booking Number: 443668 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 1:50 pm Charges: MISC *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $4000.00 Armando Hernandez SO Number: 81581 Booking Number: 443667 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 7:56 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER FAILURE TO IDENTIFY Bond: $11616.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

