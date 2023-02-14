Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- MISC *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
- FAILURE TO IDENTIFY: 1
Gilbert Hernandez
SO Number: 46652
Booking Number: 443678
Booking Date: 02-14-2023 3:05 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Rebecca Bennett
SO Number: 103341
Booking Number: 443677
Booking Date: 02-14-2023 12:37 am
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $20000.00
Lorenzo Rueda
SO Number: 87490
Booking Number: 443676
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 11:53 pm
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: $500.00
Travis Goetz
SO Number: 54231
Booking Number: 443674
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 10:01 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1000.00
Danny Sellers
SO Number: 106156
Booking Number: 443675
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 10:00 pm
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Jandie Sanchez
SO Number: 68836
Booking Number: 443673
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 8:31 pm
Charges:
WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $866.00
Aaron Nitsch
SO Number: 81840
Booking Number: 443672
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 8:23 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $1000.00
Timothy Parker
SO Number: 69693
Booking Number: 443671
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 6:56 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Valeri Kerby
SO Number: 76495
Booking Number: 443670
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 6:41 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
Bond: $662.00
Tomas Moreno
SO Number: 27740
Booking Number: 443669
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 4:32 pm
Charges:
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
D’anna Garza
SO Number: 55672
Booking Number: 443668
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 1:50 pm
Charges:
MISC *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $4000.00
Armando Hernandez
SO Number: 81581
Booking Number: 443667
Booking Date: 02-13-2023 7:56 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
FAILURE TO IDENTIFY
Bond: $11616.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
