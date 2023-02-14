Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • MISC *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
  • FAILURE TO IDENTIFY: 1
Gilbert Hernandez mug shot

Gilbert Hernandez

SO Number: 46652

Booking Number: 443678

Booking Date: 02-14-2023 3:05 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

      
Rebecca Bennett mug shot

Rebecca Bennett

SO Number: 103341

Booking Number: 443677

Booking Date: 02-14-2023 12:37 am

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $20000.00

      
Lorenzo Rueda mug shot

Lorenzo Rueda

SO Number: 87490

Booking Number: 443676

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 11:53 pm

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: $500.00

      
Travis Goetz mug shot

Travis Goetz

SO Number: 54231

Booking Number: 443674

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 10:01 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1000.00

      
Danny Sellers mug shot

Danny Sellers

SO Number: 106156

Booking Number: 443675

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 10:00 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

      
Jandie Sanchez mug shot

Jandie Sanchez

SO Number: 68836

Booking Number: 443673

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 8:31 pm

Charges:

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $866.00

      
Aaron Nitsch mug shot

Aaron Nitsch

SO Number: 81840

Booking Number: 443672

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 8:23 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1000.00

      
Timothy Parker mug shot

Timothy Parker

SO Number: 69693

Booking Number: 443671

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 6:56 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

      
Valeri Kerby mug shot

Valeri Kerby

SO Number: 76495

Booking Number: 443670

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 6:41 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

Bond: $662.00

      
Tomas Moreno mug shot

Tomas Moreno

SO Number: 27740

Booking Number: 443669

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 4:32 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

      
D'anna Garza mug shot

D’anna Garza

SO Number: 55672

Booking Number: 443668

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 1:50 pm

Charges:

MISC *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $4000.00

      
Armando Hernandez mug shot

Armando Hernandez

SO Number: 81581

Booking Number: 443667

Booking Date: 02-13-2023 7:56 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

FAILURE TO IDENTIFY

Bond: $11616.00

