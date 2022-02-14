Over the past 72 hours, 34 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Stacie Jones, of Eden, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday morning, February 12, 2022. Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jones is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

*GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

CPF X2: 1

CPF X4: 1

CPF X6: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1

GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2

MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

February 14, 2022 TORRES, ADAM Booking #: 437915 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 5:13 am Charges: 48010020 MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond ESPARZA, LUIS Booking #: 437914 Booking Date: 02-14-2022 – 4:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X6 Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X6 LOPEZ, ALAN Booking #: 437913 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond TEAGUE, DUSTIN Booking #: 437912 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 10:41 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 437911 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MARTINEZ, PEDRO Booking #: 437910 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 2:11 pm Charges: 35990021 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond No Bond February 13, 2022 COWLEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 437909 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 4:27 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT BLACK, TYQUON Booking #: 437907 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 2:31 am Charges: 24110003 MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR Bond $1040.00 24110003 MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR HINDALL, KEITH Booking #: 437908 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 2:22 am Charges: 35990019 COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond CONLEY, STEPHEN Booking #: 437906 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 2:20 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X4 Bond $462.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC CPF X4 MIELCAREK, THOMAS Booking #: 437905 Booking Date: 02-13-2022 – 12:47 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 HINES, CASEY Booking #: 437904 Release Date: 02-12-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 7:07 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER Bond $1726.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID254999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER TORRES, APRIL Booking #: 437903 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 26040046 GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY

26050014 GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

50130001 GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond 26040046 GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY26050014 GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE50130001 GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY ALVAREZ, IVAN Booking #: 437902 Release Date: 02-12-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 5:36 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond $1000.00 HARDIN, LEVERN Booking #: 437901 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 3:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond RAY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437900 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 12:43 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond $444.00 DAVIS, WILEY Booking #: 437899 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 11:55 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K MOHLER, ADRIANN Booking #: 437898 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 11:52 am Charges: 13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond 13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY February 12, 2022 JONES, STACIE Booking #: 437897 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 4:18 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond $50000.00 SMITH, MARLEY Booking #: 437896 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 4:07 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 RAY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437895 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 3:58 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HOWE, STEVEN Booking #: 437894 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 Bond $662.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X2 OJEDA, MARTIN Booking #: 437893 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 3:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SANTELLANO, VICTORIA Booking #: 437892 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WORTHAM, SETH Booking #: 437891 Booking Date: 02-12-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BLEVINS, REBECCA Booking #: 437890 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 10:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1420.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 437889 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1162.00 36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLEMAN, JUDITH Booking #: 437888 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 7:34 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond BENNETT, CARL Booking #: 437887 Release Date: 02-11-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 5:46 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $10000.00 STEWART, EDDIE Booking #: 437886 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS LOPEZ, ARIEL Booking #: 437885 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 3:47 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond HURTADO, THOMAS Booking #: 437884 Release Date: 02-11-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 3:44 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond RESENDEZ, JORGE Booking #: 437883 Release Date: 02-11-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 1:53 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 REYES, ADRIAN Booking #: 437882 Release Date: 02-11-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 7:45 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

