Over the past 72 hours, 34 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Stacie Jones, of Eden, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday morning, February 12, 2022. Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Jones is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • CPF X2: 1
  • CPF X4: 1
  • CPF X6: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1
  • GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2
  • MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SPEEDING-10% OR OVER: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

February 14, 2022

TORRES, ADAM
Booking #:
437915
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 5:13 am
Charges:
48010020 MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond
ESPARZA, LUIS
Booking #:
437914
Booking Date:
02-14-2022 – 4:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X6
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, ALAN
Booking #:
437913
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
437912
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
437911
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MARTINEZ, PEDRO
Booking #:
437910
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
35990021 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond
No Bond

February 13, 2022

COWLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
437909
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 4:27 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$962.00
BLACK, TYQUON
Booking #:
437907
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 2:31 am
Charges:
24110003 MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR
Bond
$1040.00
HINDALL, KEITH
Booking #:
437908
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 2:22 am
Charges:
35990019 COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
CONLEY, STEPHEN
Booking #:
437906
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 2:20 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X4
Bond
$462.00
MIELCAREK, THOMAS
Booking #:
437905
Booking Date:
02-13-2022 – 12:47 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
HINES, CASEY
Booking #:
437904
Release Date:
02-12-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER
Bond
$1726.00
TORRES, APRIL
Booking #:
437903
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
26040046 GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY
26050014 GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
50130001 GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond
ALVAREZ, IVAN
Booking #:
437902
Release Date:
02-12-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond
$1000.00
HARDIN, LEVERN
Booking #:
437901
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
RAY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437900
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond
$444.00
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
437899
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 11:55 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$500.00
MOHLER, ADRIANN
Booking #:
437898
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 11:52 am
Charges:
13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond

February 12, 2022

JONES, STACIE
Booking #:
437897
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 4:18 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
$50000.00
SMITH, MARLEY
Booking #:
437896
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 4:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
RAY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
437895
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 3:58 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HOWE, STEVEN
Booking #:
437894
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 3:41 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
Bond
$662.00
OJEDA, MARTIN
Booking #:
437893
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 3:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SANTELLANO, VICTORIA
Booking #:
437892
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WORTHAM, SETH
Booking #:
437891
Booking Date:
02-12-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
BLEVINS, REBECCA
Booking #:
437890
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1420.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
437889
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1162.00
COLEMAN, JUDITH
Booking #:
437888
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
BENNETT, CARL
Booking #:
437887
Release Date:
02-11-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$10000.00
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
437886
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$2162.00
LOPEZ, ARIEL
Booking #:
437885
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
HURTADO, THOMAS
Booking #:
437884
Release Date:
02-11-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
RESENDEZ, JORGE
Booking #:
437883
Release Date:
02-11-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
REYES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
437882
Release Date:
02-11-2022 – 8:43 am
Booking Date:
02-11-2022 – 7:45 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597