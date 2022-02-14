Over the past 72 hours, 34 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Stacie Jones, of Eden, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday morning, February 12, 2022. Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Jones is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- CPF X2: 1
- CPF X4: 1
- CPF X6: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1
- GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2
- MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
February 14, 2022
MISC CPF X6
February 13, 2022
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/MINOR
MISC CPF X4
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER
26050014 GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
50130001 GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
February 12, 2022
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
