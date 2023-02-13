DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

Preston Reeves SO Number: 90877 Booking Number: 443666 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 5:53 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C- PEACE OFFICER *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $1012.00

Daniel Franklin SO Number: 56957 Booking Number: 443665 Booking Date: 02-13-2023 1:39 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DWLI X 2 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC VPTA X 5 Bond: $8250.00

Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 443664 Booking Date: 02-12-2023 11:21 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00

Mariah Ornelas SO Number: 101272 Booking Number: 443663 Booking Date: 02-12-2023 6:12 pm Charges: *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 443662 Booking Date: 02-12-2023 1:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $974.00

Pablo Rocha SO Number: 82998 Booking Number: 443661 Booking Date: 02-12-2023 4:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5000.00

Allie Perez SO Number: 106154 Booking Number: 443660 Booking Date: 02-12-2023 3:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Melvin Barrera SO Number: 106153 Booking Number: 443659 Booking Date: 02-12-2023 2:40 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $10000.00

Malik Jackson SO Number: 102470 Booking Number: 443658 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 11:12 pm Charges: *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Justin Hood SO Number: 85113 Booking Number: 443657 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 10:39 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond

Ezekiel Chavarria SO Number: 53507 Booking Number: 443656 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 8:53 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

James Bauerlein SO Number: 16115 Booking Number: 443655 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 7:28 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00

Richard Chavez SO Number: 11619 Booking Number: 443654 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 6:10 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Christopher Banks SO Number: 104815 Booking Number: 443653 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 7:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5000.00

Joshua Sauceda SO Number: 106152 Booking Number: 443652 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 3:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

James Hernandez SO Number: 59134 Booking Number: 443651 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 3:13 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT PARKED ON LEFT Bond: $724.00

Timothy Mendoza SO Number: 106151 Booking Number: 443650 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 12:49 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Darrien Shelton SO Number: 104976 Booking Number: 443649 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 12:09 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO Bond: $964.00

Roman Ramos SO Number: 72575 Booking Number: 443648 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 11:21 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Richard Lehrer SO Number: 86944 Booking Number: 443647 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 9:27 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Kalesha Williams SO Number: 100142 Booking Number: 443646 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 8:23 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G LICENSE PLATES-OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $15974.00

David Moore SO Number: 23175 Booking Number: 443645 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 7:24 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond

Marissa Ynostrosa SO Number: 93742 Booking Number: 443642 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 6:48 pm Charges: *VOP* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond

Tristian Prather SO Number: 92663 Booking Number: 443641 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 6:30 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLE UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $36662.00

Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 443636 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:43 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X2 Bond: $3028.00

Bicente Resendez SO Number: 106150 Booking Number: 443640 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:00 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

David Sandoval SO Number: 73085 Booking Number: 443639 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 3:27 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond

Eder Meza-rodela SO Number: 102613 Booking Number: 443638 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:29 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Tristan Johnson SO Number: 102952 Booking Number: 443637 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:09 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

