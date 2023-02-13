- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C- PEACE OFFICER: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- DWLI X 2: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- MISC VPTA X 5: 1
- *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- PARKED ON LEFT: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- LICENSE PLATES-OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1
- *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- MISC FTA X2: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Over the past 72 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
