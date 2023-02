From 7 a.m. Friday, February 10 to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

PARKED ON LEFT: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

LICENSE PLATES-OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

Christopher Banks SO Number: 104815 Booking Number: 443653 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 7:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Joshua Sauceda SO Number: 106152 Booking Number: 443652 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 3:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 James Hernandez SO Number: 59134 Booking Number: 443651 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 3:13 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT PARKED ON LEFT Bond: $724.00 Timothy Mendoza SO Number: 106151 Booking Number: 443650 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 12:49 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Darrien Shelton SO Number: 104976 Booking Number: 443649 Booking Date: 02-11-2023 12:09 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO Bond: $964.00 Roman Ramos SO Number: 72575 Booking Number: 443648 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 11:21 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Richard Lehrer SO Number: 86944 Booking Number: 443647 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 9:27 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kalesha Williams SO Number: 100142 Booking Number: 443646 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 8:23 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G LICENSE PLATES-OPERATING VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $974.00 David Moore SO Number: 23175 Booking Number: 443645 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 7:24 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Aron Quezada SO Number: 96341 Booking Number: 443644 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 7:10 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Faith Herrera SO Number: 102583 Booking Number: 443643 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 6:59 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Marissa Ynostrosa SO Number: 93742 Booking Number: 443642 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 6:48 pm Charges: *VOP* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Tristian Prather SO Number: 92663 Booking Number: 443641 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 6:30 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLE UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $26662.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 443636 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:43 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X2 Bond: $3028.00 Bicente Resendez SO Number: 106150 Booking Number: 443640 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:00 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond David Sandoval SO Number: 73085 Booking Number: 443639 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 3:27 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Eder Meza-rodela SO Number: 102613 Booking Number: 443638 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:29 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Tristan Johnson SO Number: 102952 Booking Number: 443637 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:09 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond William Ratliff SO Number: 106149 Booking Number: 443635 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 7:04 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

