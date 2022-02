Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

*MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VOP* HARASSMENT: 1

*VOP* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF X 1: 1

CPF X4: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTA X1: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 6

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VPTA x 3: 1

GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 437881 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 3:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MONTELONGO, MARIAH Booking #: 437880 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ RIVERA, ERIC Booking #: 437879 Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 3:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 CAMPBELL, REBECCA Booking #: 437878 Release Date: 02-11-2022 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 HAYWARD, CHARLES Booking #: 437877 Release Date: 02-11-2022 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-11-2022 – 1:11 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 NORTHINGTON, JAMES Booking #: 437876 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 11:22 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA x 3 Bond $4070.00 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA x 3 SCOTT, LISA Booking #: 437875 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 9:23 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond $444.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070019 *RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MONTEZ, ALBERT Booking #: 437874 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond GUEVARA, MICHAEL Booking #: 437873 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 7:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G SANCHEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 437872 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond 48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION RODRIQUEZ, AUDREY Booking #: 437871 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X4 Bond $675.20 23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC CPF X4 CORIGAN, LAUREN Booking #: 437870 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 4:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G ALVAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 437869 Release Date: 02-10-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $440.00 RICHARDSON, JESSICA Booking #: 437868 Release Date: 02-10-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 1:28 pm Charges: 48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, HECTOR Booking #: 437867 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 1:23 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond ROMERO, SHYANNE Booking #: 437866 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 1:13 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond GARCIA, ANNA Booking #: 437863 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 1:02 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

38990027 *VOP* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

53990004 *VOP* HARASSMENT Bond No Bond 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE38990027 *VOP* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER53990004 *VOP* HARASSMENT OWENS, KENNETH Booking #: 437862 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 1:00 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BLAKENEY, LEI Booking #: 437864 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 12:53 pm Charges: 13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond CARDONA, CARLOS Booking #: 437861 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 12:39 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, BROOKE Booking #: 437865 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 12:21 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond Sherrod, Robert Booking #: 437860 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 11:26 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, DAVID Booking #: 437859 Release Date: 02-10-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond $500.00 REYES, APRIL Booking #: 437858 Release Date: 02-10-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 10:05 am Charges: 26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X1 Bond $482.00 26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITINGMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X1 GAITAN, ASHLEY Booking #: 437857 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 10:00 am Charges: 23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond No Bond 23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MARTINEZ, JORGE Booking #: 437856 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 9:48 am Charges: 13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G URENDA, DELISA Booking #: 437855 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 7:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARRUGO, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 437854 Release Date: 02-10-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 7:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597