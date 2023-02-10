Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FTSLI- MOVING VEHICLE: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2: 1
  • MISC FTA X4: 1
  • *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAIMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
Ted Hall mug shot

Ted Hall

SO Number: 54215

Booking Number: 443634

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:20 am

Charges:

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

Bond: $500.00

      
James Baucham mug shot

James Baucham

SO Number: 38850

Booking Number: 443633

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:54 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

      
Gabriel Alcala mug shot

Gabriel Alcala

SO Number: 106148

Booking Number: 443632

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:19 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FTSLI- MOVING VEHICLE

Bond: $2168.00

      
Jackie Hill mug shot

Jackie Hill

SO Number: 61095

Booking Number: 443631

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:00 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Bond: $500.00

      
Ray Fuentes mug shot

Ray Fuentes

SO Number: 97497

Booking Number: 443630

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:39 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

Bond: No Bond

      
Dustin Duffy mug shot

Dustin Duffy

SO Number: 71727

Booking Number: 443629

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 1:40 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2

MISC FTA X4

Bond: $4030.00

      
Jacob Kraft mug shot

Jacob Kraft

SO Number: 106147

Booking Number: 443628

Booking Date: 02-10-2023 12:21 am

Charges:

*MTAG*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: $15000.00

      
Cesario Ramon mug shot

Cesario Ramon

SO Number: 98726

Booking Number: 443627

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 11:05 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

      
Angel Martinez mug shot

Angel Martinez

SO Number: 83128

Booking Number: 443626

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 10:38 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

      
Brittany Cozine mug shot

Brittany Cozine

SO Number: 105702

Booking Number: 443625

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 9:09 pm

Charges:

*GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

      
Edward Salcido mug shot

Edward Salcido

SO Number: 106146

Booking Number: 443624

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 8:53 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAIMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $512.00

      
Melissa Torres mug shot

Melissa Torres

SO Number: 80495

Booking Number: 443622

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 7:31 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: $500.00

      
Chad Talley mug shot

Chad Talley

SO Number: 104414

Booking Number: 443621

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 6:44 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

Bond: No Bond

      
Skyler Phillips mug shot

Skyler Phillips

SO Number: 101864

Booking Number: 443620

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 5:44 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

      
Jesse Hunt mug shot

Jesse Hunt

SO Number: 96408

Booking Number: 443619

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 3:21 pm

Charges:

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

      
Jacob Mcgrath mug shot

Jacob Mcgrath

SO Number: 106144

Booking Number: 443618

Booking Date: 02-09-2023 2:50 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

