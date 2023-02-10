Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FTSLI- MOVING VEHICLE: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2: 1
- MISC FTA X4: 1
- *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- ASSAULT FAIMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
Ted Hall
SO Number: 54215
Booking Number: 443634
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:20 am
Charges:
DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
Bond: $500.00
James Baucham
SO Number: 38850
Booking Number: 443633
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:54 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Gabriel Alcala
SO Number: 106148
Booking Number: 443632
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:19 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
FTSLI- MOVING VEHICLE
Bond: $2168.00
Jackie Hill
SO Number: 61095
Booking Number: 443631
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:00 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Ray Fuentes
SO Number: 97497
Booking Number: 443630
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:39 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond: No Bond
Dustin Duffy
SO Number: 71727
Booking Number: 443629
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 1:40 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
MISC FTA X4
Bond: $4030.00
Jacob Kraft
SO Number: 106147
Booking Number: 443628
Booking Date: 02-10-2023 12:21 am
Charges:
*MTAG*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: $15000.00
Cesario Ramon
SO Number: 98726
Booking Number: 443627
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 11:05 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Angel Martinez
SO Number: 83128
Booking Number: 443626
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 10:38 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Brittany Cozine
SO Number: 105702
Booking Number: 443625
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 9:09 pm
Charges:
*GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Edward Salcido
SO Number: 106146
Booking Number: 443624
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 8:53 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAIMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $512.00
Melissa Torres
SO Number: 80495
Booking Number: 443622
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 7:31 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: $500.00
Chad Talley
SO Number: 104414
Booking Number: 443621
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 6:44 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond: No Bond
Skyler Phillips
SO Number: 101864
Booking Number: 443620
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 5:44 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Jesse Hunt
SO Number: 96408
Booking Number: 443619
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 3:21 pm
Charges:
*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Jacob Mcgrath
SO Number: 106144
Booking Number: 443618
Booking Date: 02-09-2023 2:50 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597