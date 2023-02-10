Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FTSLI- MOVING VEHICLE: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

*MTAG*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT FAIMILY VIOLENCE: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Ted Hall SO Number: 54215 Booking Number: 443634 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 5:20 am Charges: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: $500.00 James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 443633 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:54 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Gabriel Alcala SO Number: 106148 Booking Number: 443632 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:19 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FTSLI- MOVING VEHICLE Bond: $2168.00 Jackie Hill SO Number: 61095 Booking Number: 443631 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 4:00 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Ray Fuentes SO Number: 97497 Booking Number: 443630 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 2:39 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond Dustin Duffy SO Number: 71727 Booking Number: 443629 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 1:40 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2 MISC FTA X4 Bond: $4030.00 Jacob Kraft SO Number: 106147 Booking Number: 443628 Booking Date: 02-10-2023 12:21 am Charges: *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $15000.00 Cesario Ramon SO Number: 98726 Booking Number: 443627 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 11:05 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Angel Martinez SO Number: 83128 Booking Number: 443626 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 10:38 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Brittany Cozine SO Number: 105702 Booking Number: 443625 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 9:09 pm Charges: *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Edward Salcido SO Number: 106146 Booking Number: 443624 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 8:53 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAIMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Melissa Torres SO Number: 80495 Booking Number: 443622 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 7:31 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $500.00 Chad Talley SO Number: 104414 Booking Number: 443621 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 6:44 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Skyler Phillips SO Number: 101864 Booking Number: 443620 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 5:44 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jesse Hunt SO Number: 96408 Booking Number: 443619 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 3:21 pm Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jacob Mcgrath SO Number: 106144 Booking Number: 443618 Booking Date: 02-09-2023 2:50 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

