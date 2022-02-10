Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
- CPF X 10: 1
- CPF X4: 1
- CPFX6: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- FTA X3: 1
- FTAX1: 1
- NO DL: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SPEEDING: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- VPTA: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA X3
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 10
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTAX1
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC NO DL
MISC SPEEDING
MISC VPTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597