*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

CPF X 10: 1

CPF X4: 1

CPFX6: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FTA X3: 1

FTAX1: 1

NO DL: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VPTA: 1

ADAME, ELVA Booking #: 437853 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 3:53 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

Ayers, Dennis Booking #: 437852 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 2:01 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00

CABRERA, CARLOS Booking #: 437851 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 12:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X4 Bond $1000.00

SPANN, ASHLEY Booking #: 437850 Booking Date: 02-10-2022 – 12:01 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 RIVAS, RAY ANTHONY Booking #: 437849 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 10:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 437848 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 10:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 10 Bond $1662.00

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALCOTT, WESTON Booking #: 437847 Release Date: 02-10-2022 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 7:05 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00

HERNANDEZ, SIMON Booking #: 437846 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 6:56 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTAX1 Bond $502.00

MISC CPFX6

THOMAS, GLADNESS Booking #: 437845 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond CISNEROS, JESSICA Booking #: 437844 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond No Bond ASEBEDO, MARIA Booking #: 437843 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1190.00

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

GARFIAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 437842 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: 52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond No Bond GRANT, MARK Booking #: 437841 Release Date: 02-09-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: MISC EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC NO DL
MISC SPEEDING
MISC VPTA Bond No Bond

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC NO DL

MISC SPEEDING

FISHER, MONTIE Booking #: 437840 Booking Date: 02-09-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

