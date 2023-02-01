Over the past 24 hours, five people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- MISC CPF X1
Ami Bornhorst
SO Number: 102755
Booking Number: 443497
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 3:55 am
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $25662.00
William Perkins
SO Number: 103941
Booking Number: 443496
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 3:53 am
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Angelo Garcia
SO Number: 106113
Booking Number: 443495
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 2:27 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: $50000.00
Johnie Sterling
SO Number: 81729
Booking Number: 443494
Booking Date: 01-31-2023 11:33 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Maximo Guerrero
SO Number: 21712
Booking Number: 443493
Booking Date: 01-31-2023 7:53 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
