Over the past 24 hours, five people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • MISC CPF X1
      
      Ami Bornhorst mug shot       
            

Ami Bornhorst

            

SO Number: 102755

            

Booking Number: 443497

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 3:55 am

                         

Charges:

                         

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

            

Bond: $25662.00

      
      
      William Perkins mug shot       
            

William Perkins

            

SO Number: 103941

            

Booking Number: 443496

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 3:53 am

                         

Charges:

                         

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

            

Bond: $662.00

      
      
      Angelo Garcia mug shot       
            

Angelo Garcia

            

SO Number: 106113

            

Booking Number: 443495

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 2:27 am

                         

Charges:

                         

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

            

Bond: $50000.00

      
      
      Johnie Sterling mug shot       
            

Johnie Sterling

            

SO Number: 81729

            

Booking Number: 443494

            

Booking Date: 01-31-2023 11:33 pm

                         

Charges:

                         

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

            

Bond: $500.00

      
      
      Maximo Guerrero mug shot       
            

Maximo Guerrero

            

SO Number: 21712

            

Booking Number: 443493

            

Booking Date: 01-31-2023 7:53 am

                         

Charges:

                         

MISC CPF X1

            

Bond: No Bond

      

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597