Over the past 24 hours, five people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X1

Ami Bornhorst SO Number: 102755 Booking Number: 443497 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 3:55 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $25662.00 William Perkins SO Number: 103941 Booking Number: 443496 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 3:53 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Angelo Garcia SO Number: 106113 Booking Number: 443495 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 2:27 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $50000.00 Johnie Sterling SO Number: 81729 Booking Number: 443494 Booking Date: 01-31-2023 11:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Maximo Guerrero SO Number: 21712 Booking Number: 443493 Booking Date: 01-31-2023 7:53 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond

