Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *GJI* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- CPF: 4
- EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FTA: 2
- J /NISI POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE: 1
- VPTA: 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X7
MISC FTA X1
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
