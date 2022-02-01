Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GJI* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • J /NISI POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE: 1
  • VPTA: 1
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
437730
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 4:11 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
JUAREZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
437732
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 4:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
$1000.00
GOVEA, SOPHIA
Booking #:
437733
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 4:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
$1000.00
BEJIL, ELISE
Booking #:
437731
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 4:05 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond
$500.00
TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN
Booking #:
437729
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 3:48 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
No Bond
ARTHUR, ANGELA
Booking #:
437728
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1420.00
BAZE, THOMAS
Booking #:
437727
Booking Date:
02-01-2022 – 2:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$1000.00
MCMEEKIN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437725
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
MALLOY, JUSTIN
Booking #:
437724
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X7
Bond
$8852.00
GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437723
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
GUERRERO, BENITO
Booking #:
437722
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
Bond
No Bond
DOAN, REBECCA
Booking #:
437721
Release Date:
01-31-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JEANETTE
Booking #:
437720
Release Date:
01-31-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
PARENT, JARED
Booking #:
437719
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 J /NISI POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
$20000.00
REYES, JOE
Booking #:
437718
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
BROWN, CADE
Booking #:
437717
Release Date:
01-31-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 11:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MARTIN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
437716
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 10:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X10
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
CONTRERAS, JAMES
Booking #:
437715
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 9:14 am
Charges:
48010016 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
THOMAS, BRANDON
Booking #:
437714
Release Date:
01-31-2022 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
01-31-2022 – 7:01 am
Charges:
11990002 *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597