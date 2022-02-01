Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

CPF: 4

EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FTA: 2

J /NISI POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE: 1

VPTA: 1

SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 437730 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 4:11 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond JUAREZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 437732 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 4:10 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G GOVEA, SOPHIA Booking #: 437733 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 4:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G BEJIL, ELISE Booking #: 437731 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 4:05 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $500.00 TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN Booking #: 437729 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 3:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond ARTHUR, ANGELA Booking #: 437728 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1420.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAZE, THOMAS Booking #: 437727 Booking Date: 02-01-2022 – 2:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION MCMEEKIN, MICHAEL Booking #: 437725 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBIMISC PAROLE VIOLATION MALLOY, JUSTIN Booking #: 437724 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 6:33 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X7 Bond $8852.00 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 IN A 10 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X7 GONZALEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 437723 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 6:21 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond GUERRERO, BENITO Booking #: 437722 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond No Bond DOAN, REBECCA Booking #: 437721 Release Date: 01-31-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 3:52 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, JEANETTE Booking #: 437720 Release Date: 01-31-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 2:46 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond PARENT, JARED Booking #: 437719 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 2:01 pm Charges: 35990014 J /NISI POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond $20000.00 REYES, JOE Booking #: 437718 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond BROWN, CADE Booking #: 437717 Release Date: 01-31-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 11:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MARTIN, MICHAEL Booking #: 437716 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 10:41 am Charges: MISC CPF X10

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X10MISC FTA X1 CONTRERAS, JAMES Booking #: 437715 Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 9:14 am Charges: 48010016 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 48010016 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC CPF X3MISC FTA X1 THOMAS, BRANDON Booking #: 437714 Release Date: 01-31-2022 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 01-31-2022 – 7:01 am Charges: 11990002 *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond

