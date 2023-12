From 7 a.m. on Friday, December 8, to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2023, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 448644 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 6:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: No Bond Juan Ruiz-silva SO Number: 107436 Booking Number: 448643 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 6:15 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE FTA ICON-FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00 Samantha Peterson SO Number: 94895 Booking Number: 448642 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 5:58 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC USM HOLD Bond: $1000.00 Ryan Hillis SO Number: 103619 Booking Number: 448641 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 5:45 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $1000.00 David Acosta SO Number: 77654 Booking Number: 448640 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 5:06 am Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond John Provost SO Number: 107435 Booking Number: 448639 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 4:36 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION DISREGARDING STOP SIGN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Stephen Kline SO Number: 107434 Booking Number: 448638 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 2:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Robert Baze SO Number: 89375 Booking Number: 448637 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 2:23 am Charges: NO DL NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/ DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4570.00 Francisco Pineda SO Number: 73853 Booking Number: 448636 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 1:42 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $444.00 Jason Powell SO Number: 107433 Booking Number: 448635 Booking Date: 12-09-2023 12:23 am Charges: SL1 DEFECTIVE OR NO STOP LAMPS VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $1131.80 Justus Saucedo SO Number: 107432 Booking Number: 448634 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 11:44 pm Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $614.90 Indira Reyes SO Number: 107431 Booking Number: 448633 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 10:45 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 John Garza SO Number: 107430 Booking Number: 448632 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 10:30 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Mikei Flye SO Number: 107429 Booking Number: 448631 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 10:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Gilbert Carranza SO Number: 43272 Booking Number: 448630 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 9:53 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION – EXPIRED Bond: No Bond Harley Hernandez SO Number: 91800 Booking Number: 448628 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 9:02 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Ethan Woodard SO Number: 107009 Booking Number: 448626 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 8:14 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Narcisa Natividad SO Number: 100757 Booking Number: 448629 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 8:02 pm Charges: *FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $10500.00 Andrew Cuellar SO Number: 82245 Booking Number: 448627 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 7:22 pm Charges: *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Aristeo Alfaro SO Number: 96242 Booking Number: 448625 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 4:39 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $1462.00 Brianna Molina SO Number: 89754 Booking Number: 448624 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 4:19 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *MTAG* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Stephen Bobholz SO Number: 37428 Booking Number: 448623 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 4:11 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Justin Galvan SO Number: 95744 Booking Number: 448622 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 3:48 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C *RPR* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER EVADING ARREST DETENTION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1444.00 Lisa Pacheco SO Number: 81399 Booking Number: 448621 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 3:26 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x2 MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC THEFT CLASS C Bond: $3310.00 Elsa Salas SO Number: 55859 Booking Number: 448620 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 2:20 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jeremy Daniels SO Number: 81897 Booking Number: 448619 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 2:02 pm Charges: PROH WEAPON Bond: No Bond Stacy Joiner SO Number: 75253 Booking Number: 448618 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 1:20 pm Charges: *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Allynda Trollinger SO Number: 98191 Booking Number: 448617 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 11:45 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPFX4 OPEN OPEN CONTAINER ICON POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON Bond: $1650.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597