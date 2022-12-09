Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

COMM: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G: 1

MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENLIA: 1

POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1

OJEDA, PEDRO Booking #: 442753 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 5:03 am Charges: MISC CPF X 11

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 11MISC FTA X 1 LYNDAKER, CHELSEA Booking #: 442752 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 1:54 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 VASQUEZ, JOSE Booking #: 442751 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 12:26 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT Bond: Bond $37000.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONYMISC MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT HUBBARD, DONALD Booking #: 442750 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 12:18 am Charges: 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FINCH, BRIANA Booking #: 442749 Booking Date: 12-09-2022 – 12:05 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond WALTER, SKYLER Booking #: 442748 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 10:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1 RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 442747 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $1292.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE GODFREY, KEVIN Booking #: 442746 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 11990002 *COMM* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond SOTO, SANTIAGO Booking #: 442745 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 7:10 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $9000.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON Booking #: 442744 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $944.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC PAROLE VIOLATION SCOTT, TERRAN Booking #: 442743 Release Date: 12-09-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 6:14 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $10000.00 SMITH, BROOKE Booking #: 442742 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 5:40 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond 23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV RAMIREZ, RAUL Booking #: 442741 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 5:24 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond REYNA, VICENTE Booking #: 442740 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 5:22 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: Bond No Bond BRADFORD, TYJAHNAE Booking #: 442739 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 5:22 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond: Bond No Bond TOVIAS, JONATHAN Booking #: 442737 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: MISC COMM x 4 Bond: Bond No Bond MATHIS, KEN Booking #: 442738 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 5:01 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990007 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990007 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Gonzalez, Addison Booking #: 442736 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 4:57 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALES, TONY Booking #: 442735 Release Date: 12-08-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 4:36 pm Charges: 57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $227.00 57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASSFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR BOONE, RANCI Booking #: 442734 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 4:25 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENLIA

57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $1666.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENLIA57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X2 WILLIAMS, CHARLES Booking #: 442733 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 13990044 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: Bond $2162.00 13990044 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA DELAUGHTER, BRIAN Booking #: 442732 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 3:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597