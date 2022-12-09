Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G: 1
  • MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENLIA: 1
  • POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
OJEDA, PEDRO
Booking #:
442753
Booking Date:
12-09-2022 – 5:03 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 11
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
LYNDAKER, CHELSEA
Booking #:
442752
Booking Date:
12-09-2022 – 1:54 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
VASQUEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
442751
Booking Date:
12-09-2022 – 12:26 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT
Bond:
Bond
$37000.00
HUBBARD, DONALD
Booking #:
442750
Booking Date:
12-09-2022 – 12:18 am
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FINCH, BRIANA
Booking #:
442749
Booking Date:
12-09-2022 – 12:05 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WALTER, SKYLER
Booking #:
442748
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
442747
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond:
Bond
$1292.00
GODFREY, KEVIN
Booking #:
442746
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
11990002 *COMM* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SOTO, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
442745
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$9000.00
WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON
Booking #:
442744
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$944.00
SCOTT, TERRAN
Booking #:
442743
Release Date:
12-09-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
SMITH, BROOKE
Booking #:
442742
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, RAUL
Booking #:
442741
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, VICENTE
Booking #:
442740
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BRADFORD, TYJAHNAE
Booking #:
442739
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TOVIAS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
442737
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM x 4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MATHIS, KEN
Booking #:
442738
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990007 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
Gonzalez, Addison
Booking #:
442736
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, TONY
Booking #:
442735
Release Date:
12-08-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$227.00
BOONE, RANCI
Booking #:
442734
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENLIA
57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$1666.00
WILLIAMS, CHARLES
Booking #:
442733
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
13990044 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2162.00
DELAUGHTER, BRIAN
Booking #:
442732
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
