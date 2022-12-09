Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
- COMM: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G: 1
- MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENLIA: 1
- POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
MISC FTA X 1
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC MOTION FOR ENFORCEMENT
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990007 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
57070020 *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DELL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597