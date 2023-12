SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, to 7 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*J/NISI* UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Ernest Gonzales SO Number: 64735 Booking Number: 448616 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 4:11 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Angel Veloz SO Number: 107428 Booking Number: 448615 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 3:50 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Oscar De la cruz SO Number: 107427 Booking Number: 448614 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 12:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Latrisha Brown SO Number: 107426 Booking Number: 448613 Booking Date: 12-08-2023 12:23 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K Bond: No Bond Eduardo Lopez SO Number: 105929 Booking Number: 448612 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 11:19 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *J/NISI* UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES Bond: No Bond Michael Moreno SO Number: 107425 Booking Number: 448611 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 11:06 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Emory Jarmon SO Number: 36348 Booking Number: 448610 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 11:02 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Rafael Martinez SO Number: 90212 Booking Number: 448609 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 8:30 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2500.00 Jacobi Reynolds SO Number: 96615 Booking Number: 448608 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 8:15 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE Bond: $984.00 Emanuel Acosta SO Number: 78471 Booking Number: 448607 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 7:03 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Rudolfo Ramirez-martinez SO Number: 99252 Booking Number: 448606 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 4:09 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Allan Martinez SO Number: 104839 Booking Number: 448605 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 1:26 pm Charges: *GJI* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: No Bond Julie Thomas SO Number: 107424 Booking Number: 448604 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 12:49 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Errick Pitcox SO Number: 72775 Booking Number: 448603 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 11:10 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond George Walker SO Number: 57727 Booking Number: 448602 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 10:58 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jodi Adams SO Number: 87249 Booking Number: 448601 Booking Date: 12-07-2023 10:05 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

