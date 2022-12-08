Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT 100 FT PRIOR: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- IMPROPER RT TURN: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
