Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT 100 FT PRIOR: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

IMPROPER RT TURN: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

ENRIQUEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 442731 Booking Date: 12-08-2022 – 4:09 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC CPF X 2

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT 100 FT PRIOR

