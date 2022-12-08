Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT 100 FT PRIOR: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • IMPROPER RT TURN: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
ENRIQUEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
442731
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 4:09 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBERTS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
442730
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 1:44 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond:
Bond
$120.00
WHITLOCK, TONYA
Booking #:
442729
Booking Date:
12-08-2022 – 1:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442728
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$2672.00
RUNDLE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
442727
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 2
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$3530.00
CHABARRIA, MONICA
Booking #:
442726
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MITCHAM, PATRICK
Booking #:
442725
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
54040028 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TIDWELL, AMY
Booking #:
442724
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT 100 FT PRIOR
54999999 IMPROPER RT TURN
Bond:
Bond
$860.00
HAMILTON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
442723
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
442722
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TAYLOR, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442721
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 2:16 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, MARIO
Booking #:
442720
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REVILLA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
442719
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 11:16 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
McEntire, Cheyenne
Booking #:
442718
Release Date:
12-07-2022 – 7:43 am
Booking Date:
12-07-2022 – 6:44 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
